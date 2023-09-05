Lowenstein Sandler's Investment Management Group Continues to Grow with the Addition of Jonathan A. Danziger

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowenstein Sandler's Investment Management Group continues to expand with the addition of another highly regarded lawyer from the private funds space: new partner Jonathan A. Danziger, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Glenview Capital Management. Danziger will be based in Lowenstein's New York City office beginning in mid-September. The addition of Danziger, a leader in the private funds industry, to Lowenstein's Investment Management Group further expands Lowenstein's preeminence in this area.

Lowenstein Sandler (PRNewswire)

Danziger advises investment management clients on the formation and structuring of private funds and management companies, regulatory and compliance matters, and shareholder engagement and activist campaigns. He has particular experience counseling clients on fund structuring, public and private investment opportunities, compliance matters, regulatory exams, trading issues, and ongoing requirements for maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. Prior to serving as the GC and CCO at Glenview, he practiced in the Investment Management group at Schulte Roth & Zabel.

Robert G. Minion, Chair of Lowenstein's Investment Management Group, says: "Jonathan is highly regarded and greatly respected throughout the investment management community. His experience makes him ideally suited for our Investment Management Group."

Marie T. DeFalco, Co-chair of Lowenstein's Investment Management Group, adds: "Our IM practice continues to be a recognized industry leader and Jonathan will play a valuable role in our continued growth."

Scott H. Moss, Co-chair of Lowenstein's Investment Management Group and Chair of Lowenstein's Fund Regulatory & Compliance practice, says: "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our expanding team. He possesses a wealth of knowledge that will be greatly beneficial to our clients."

"I've always been careful to partner with the most esteemed firms serving investment management clients, and Lowenstein is no exception: its investment management and funds practices have a strong reputation as a top-tier player in the industry," says Danziger. "Lowenstein is innovative, entrepreneurial, and commercially minded, as well as both energetic and smart. I look forward to being a part of such a great firm."

Lowenstein's Investment Management Group is one of the leading practices of its kind in the United States. More than 100 of the firm's 350+ lawyers are dedicated to serving funds and investor clients worldwide from the Group's headquarters in New York City and offices across the nation. Its teams provide the full spectrum of legal services to hedge fund formation, private equity funds, distressed debt funds, credit funds, venture capital funds, real estate funds, fund of funds, and other pooled investment vehicles, as well as to investment advisers, commodity pool operators, commodity trading advisors, broker-dealers, and institutional investors; they are regularly recognized by clients and industry groups as well, including Chambers USA and Chambers Global, U.S. News Best Law Firms, and The Legal 500.

About Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 350 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington, D.C. The firm represents leaders in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular emphasis on investment funds, life sciences, and technology. Recognized for its entrepreneurial spirit and high standard of client service, the firm is committed to the interests of its clients, colleagues, and communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowenstein Sandler LLP