Sun Life U.S. launches enhanced disability coverage options specially designed for healthcare professionals

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has announced an enhanced package of disability coverage options designed to meet the unique needs of physicians, dentists, and other healthcare professionals like nurse practitioners and physician assistants, expanding a long-held focus on supporting the healthcare segment. As the healthcare community continues to navigate growing provider shortages and reduced access to care, medical practices are looking for ways to recruit more talent, including offering competitive benefits that provide a better experience and improve health outcomes for their provider staff. The new product suite, Sun Life for Healthcare Professionals, provides life and specialized short- and long-term disability plans that can be tailored for different income protection needs. These coverages can be combined with Sun Life's other coverage and services, including integrated absence management and paid family and medical leave.

"Physicians, dentists, and other healthcare professionals provide invaluable services to our community, often in challenging environments, and they need coverage that is developed with those considerations in mind," said David Healy, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "We are committed to supporting healthcare professionals and providing them with the coverage they need when they need it. As we continue to build out health services that complement core health insurance, we are proud to offer expanded support and coverage for our members who are healthcare providers."

Following a previous exclusive partnership with a national insurance program manager, Sun Life is now independently offering full administration of these coverages for new healthcare practice clients. Two coverage options – the competitively priced Premium plan and new, lower-cost Preferred long-term disability plan – meet the needs of healthcare professionals and their need for income replacement. Employer clients will have access to Sun Life's robust suite of digital experiences, including file feed integration or API connectivity, virtual benefits education, online claims submission and integrated claims management and absence reporting.

Specialized features offered with Sun Life for Healthcare Professionals are subject to state availability and include benefits for:

Infectious and contagious disease

Progressive illness

Professional liability premium

Cost of living adjustment

"We have seen firsthand the challenges people face when they need to take leave from a job due to illness or injury, and these challenges are compounded when it's someone people rely on for care," said Sheila Sokolski, assistant vice president, Life, Absence & Disability Product and Marketing, Sun Life U.S. "Health providers have very specific needs in unique and demanding work environments, and our new package of options provides additional support for the healthcare segment. In addition to offering medical providers competitive life and disability coverage, we will continue to drive innovation throughout our product suite, including supplemental health and dental products tailored to healthcare professionals."

For more information about Sun Life for Healthcare Professionals, including states where available, visit www.sunlife.com/healthcareprofessional.

