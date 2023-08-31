A positive domino effect: Reinforcing the power of action at IFA 2023

During this year's IFA press conference, Beko** presented its latest philosophy, highlighting the impact of incremental actions.

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko**, a leading global company in the home appliance industry offering a broad range of innovative and sustainable products, conveyed a strong message during the IFA technology conference this year. Emphasizing the impact of collective action towards a more sustainable society, Chief Marketing Officer Akın Garzanlı and Chief Commercial Officer Ragıp Balcıoğlu introduced the "positive domino effect" philosophy which drives the company's product strategy and technology innovation.

At this year's IFA, the company unveiled two new technologies under its global brands: EnergySpin by Beko and AI-Sense by Grundig.

Debut of New Technologies

By reinventing the conventional laundry process, Beko's EnergySpin technology promotes improved, sustainable household habits. Rather than relying heavily on heat to dissolve detergent and eliminate stains, EnergySpin technology releases the detergent upfront. It harnesses the power of faster-than-usual drum speeds to elevate the pace at which the detergent dissolves. Called 'EnergySpin,' these unique drum movements eliminate the need for excessive heat generation during the wash, resulting in up to 35% less energy consumption than conventional machines while maintaining high-quality cleaning performance.

Grundig's AI-Sense technology revolutionizes the notion of "smart" washing. AI powers Grundig's new AI-Sense washing machine technology, which automatically and intelligently identifies the fabric type, soil level, load weight, and rinse requirements to optimize detergent, energy, and water use.

Akın Garzanlı, Chief Marketing Officer at Beko**, comments: "Our latest products for both Beko and Grundig are utilizing cutting-edge innovation and the most popular technology of the moment, AI. Beko's EnergySpin is a gamechanger technology that stands out in the industry, while Grundig's AI-Sense is a revolutionary washing machine. This new AI technology allows consumers to make small yet impactful choices for energy efficiency using the most advanced and intelligent technology available. Beko's mission is to promote sustainable lives in every household and we aim to ensure that our products last for an extended period before requiring replacement. Through our technology, innovation, and business model, we strive to empower our customers to make meaningful and positive choices that ultimately result in a better state of mind."

Ragıp Balcıoğlu, Chief Commercial Officer at Beko**, comments: "The cost-of-living crisis is impacting lives worldwide and forcing people to alter their spending habits. Listening to your stakeholders during these challenging times is more crucial than ever, so we surveyed our European retailers. Their feedback validates that the demand for energy-efficient and affordable products, spurred by inflation and regulation, will continue into 2024. As the top-selling major home appliance brand in Europe, we aim to provide advanced technology combining the latest innovations, quality, and harmonious design. Our goal is to empower consumers to live consciously and sustainably while getting the most value for their investment. We will keep striving for excellence, making sustainability a cornerstone in our industry, and working together with our stakeholders to create a positive domino effect."

Bringing the Positive Domino Effect to Life

To bring the ethos of the positive domino effect to life, Beko** has created an interactive experience set to launch at IFA 2023. Designed to inform consumers of the potential of the positive domino effect, the experience, named DOMINO: The Little One, is a free to play video game that helps consumers understand the impact of their choices. Set in a fantasy world devastated by climate change, players can experience the impact of positive, incremental actions necessary to survive within the game.

The game will be available on Steam, App Store, and Google Play this winter. Beko's EnergySpin will be on the market by the end of 2023, and Grundig's AI-Sense will be available from 2024.

About Beko**

Beko is a leading global company in the home appliance industry, offering a wide range of innovative and sustainable products. Beko plays a pivotal role in its parent company Arçelik's international organization, with over 40,000 employees, subsidiaries in 53 countries, and 31 production facilities in 9 countries. The company's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices worldwide are home to more than 2,300 researchers and hold up to 3,000 internationally registered patent applications to date. In line with the company's vision of "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide", Beko is proud to be part of a portfolio of 14 consumer brands owned or used with a limited license by Arçelik (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, elektrabregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Singer*, Hitachi*) which achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the fourth consecutive year (based on December 2022 results).

* Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

** Beko B.V. is a member of the Arçelik group of companies, which owns the international brands Beko and Grundig.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199023/MAGE_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199025/Beko_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199026/Beko_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199022/Beko_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199029/Beko_5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199066/Beko_Logo.jpg

