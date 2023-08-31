MasterClass Announces Critical Leadership Training With Former Navy SEAL Officer Jocko Willink

Bestselling author and leadership coach teaches battle-tested techniques for building stronger teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of a new critical leadership training with Jocko Willink, former Navy SEAL officer, bestselling author and leadership instructor. With 20 years of experience working with SEAL teams, Willink knows what it's like to lead under pressure. In this class, he will teach MasterClass members how to lead and own their own lives, all while keeping their cool, building rapport and taking care of their people. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

In a first for MasterClass, Willink guides a group of current and emerging leaders through his critical leadership training, teaching them battle-tested techniques for building teams that can tackle challenges and thrive in any environment, including hybrid or remote work. Willink will share his four laws of leadership—lessons for success drawn directly from the battlefield—to give members the tools to step into their leadership potential and cultivate a culture of collaboration and accountability. Willink will also focus on team building: members can watch as he workshops issues with an executive who wants to build a better connection with his employees. As a result, members will learn how to push themselves to improve, deal with underperformers, and provide more meaningful support.

"I've learned that great leadership is a dichotomy, and lessons from the battlefield apply everywhere," Willink said. "In my training on MasterClass, I will give members the tools to drive success for them and everyone around them, no matter their current role."

Willink commanded SEAL Team Three's Task Unit Bruiser, which went on to become the most highly decorated Special Operations Unit of the Iraq War. Willink returned from Iraq to serve as officer-in-charge for all West Coast SEAL teams and develop the next generation of SEAL leaders. He received Bronze and Silver Stars in his 20 years of service. Upon retiring from the Navy, Willink cofounded Echelon Front, a premier leadership consulting company, where he and fellow former combat leaders develop leadership skills and solutions to help people lead, succeed, and build high-performing teams. Willink coauthored the New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win and The Dichotomy of Leadership. Willink is also the author of Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual and the Way of the Warrior Kid children's book series. Additionally, he hosts the top-rated Jocko Podcast that discusses human nature in combat, business and life.

