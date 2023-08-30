Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez Brings VMC Tequila-Based Canned Cocktails to U.S.

Spirit of Gallo Begins Distribution of VMC in Select Markets in September, Offering Three Distinctive Cocktail Options that Celebrate Canelo's Pride and Passion for his Mexican Heritage

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing spirit in the US1 has a new contender: VMC, a ready-to-drink tequila-based canned cocktail born from a partnership between world champion boxer Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez, Spirit of Gallo and Casa Lumbre. VMC is a celebration of Mexican heritage, tradition and flavors, founded by one of its most iconic, globally recognized sporting superstars.

(L-R): VMC Jamaica Hibiscus, VMC Paloma, VMC Margarita (PRNewswire)

The fastest-growing spirit in the U.S. has a new contender: VMC, a ready-to-drink tequila-based canned cocktail.

VMC, which was launched in Mexico to great success in 2022, stands for Viva Mexico Cabrones, an exclamation of pride and celebration of Mexico. The cocktails are crafted with the expertise of master tequila makers using blue agave grown in Jalisco. Available in three distinctive flavors, VMC is best served chilled straight from the can:

Paloma : A classic in Mexico and beyond, this grapefruit cocktail showcases the distinctive taste of VMC's exemplary tequila.

Jamaica Hibiscus Cocktail : Inspired by the traditional agua fresca , this tart and fruity cocktail impresses with its blend of hibiscus and tequila.

Margarita: VMC's unique, unparalleled take on this world-famous tequila-based cocktail.

VMC is packaged in premium gold-accented cans emblazoned with iconic symbols of Mexican heritage and tradition: an eagle standing atop a piña (the heart of the agave plant) among the agave fields of Jalisco.

"Our roots bring us to where we all are at moment. It is that same spirit that will take us to where we want to go," says Álvarez. Born in Guadalajara and raised in rural Jalisco where the native blue agave is used to craft authentic Mexican tequila, Canelo was inspired to create VMC in honor of this shared heritage. "Today a dream comes to fruition, demonstrating that we are unique and ready to celebrate with the strength that unites us."

"VMC was created and first launched in Mexico led by our partners at Casa Lumbre, and it was a huge success among Canelo's fans," states Britt West, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Spirit of Gallo. "We are confident that VMC will capture the hearts and palates of Mexican and Mexican-American consumers in the United States. We are thrilled to embark in this journey together with Canelo."

With its initial release planned for select markets with large Mexican-American populations, VMC is the first canned cocktail to be aimed primarily at the Mexican audience in the US. The Hispanic population is the second largest in America as well as the fastest-growing demographic. More specifically, Mexicans represent 62% of Hispanics in the US, while also driving growth within the demographic.

"Tequila is not only Mexico's spirit of choice but is also the third largest and fastest-growing major spirit category in the US2," continues West. "Pre-mixed cocktails and flavored alcohol beverages are driving growth in the market, each up 14%3. So, consumers are looking for canned cocktails and full-flavor styles, but until now there hasn't been an authentic Mexican offering in this category. VMC is here to change that."

VMC will be available in the US starting in September, sold in four packs of 355mL slim cans ($10.99 SRP). The Paloma and Jamaica Hibiscus Cocktails are also available in a 700mL resealable can ($4.99 SRP). VMC is 5.5% ABV per serving. Find out more about VMC and where to buy at our VMC website.

About Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán was born on July 18, 1990, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Known by the nickname Canelo (cinnamon) because of his red hair, he is a Mexican professional boxer who has won world championships in four different weight divisions. He is the first Latino boxer to be undisputed champion since the four governing bodies were established in boxing. For many experts, this future Hall of Famer will be considered the greatest Mexican boxer in history when he retires. He is the current world champion of the WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring in the super-middleweight division. He was also the champion of the WBA, IBF and The Ring in the middleweight division, the champion of the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring in the super-welterweight division, and the champion of the WBO in the light-heavyweight division. On September 15, 2018, he defeated Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, winning the WBC and WBA middleweight belts. The fight with Golovkin was named the best fight of 2018. In 2019, he was chosen as the Boxer of the Year by The Ring magazine and was also nominated for Fighter of the Decade by the Boxing Writers Association of America. From 2015 to the present day, he has been considered one of the top 10 pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Since 2019, he has been considered the number one pound-for-pound boxer by The Ring, BoxRec, ESPN, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and the Boxing Writers Association of America.

About Spirit of Gallo

For more than half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo's mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 20+ brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include the #1 spirits brand by volume, the spirits-based hard seltzer High Noon, New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, Pink Whitney, Fishers Island Lemonade, RumHaven and Stratusphere Gin. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Tequila Komos, Mercer + Prince Whisky, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Germain-Robin Brandy and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

About Casa Lumbre

Founded and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

Press Contact:

Jorge Espinosa

Director, Public Relations, Spirit of Gallo

(209) 247-9645

jorge.espinosa@ejgallo.com

1 Adams 2022

2 IWSR, 2023

3 NABCA + IRI Total US MULO + Convenience + Liquor, 9L Volume Sales, 12 Weeks Ending 07/09/23

VMC Logo (PRNewswire)

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez with the VMC portfolio in Jalisco (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit of Gallo