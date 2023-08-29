CYBER Express Wash Closes on New Supercenter Location in Midtown

CYBER Express to Bring Year-Round Indoor Car Detailing to Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBER Express Wash (CYBER), a new car wash experience in partnership with Chugach Alaska Corporation (Chugach), has secured an additional Anchorage location at Denali and Calais for a car wash supercenter, featuring indoor vacuum stations and full-service detailing.

CYBER's new midtown property includes 35,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art indoor, climate-controlled design promising complete indoor wash and detail services year-round. "Alaskans understand the unique fears of having car doors frozen shut or having to vacuum in frigid temperatures; we're eliminating these concerns altogether and taking it one step further–– consumers can now fully vacuum their vehicles, wash their mats, and more from the comfort of our fully indoor heated facilities," says Paul Horstkoetter, Co-Founder of CYBER Express Wash.

CYBER's Supercenter will be the first of its kind in the state, conveniently located in the heart of Anchorage. On average CYBER's Supercenter promises an output of 350 exterior car washes per hour, with up to 60 fully detailed vehicles (interior and exterior) each hour. Average wait times for wash and full-service detail clock in at under 15 minutes, with an exterior only wash in just three minutes. CYBER's time-sensitive and efficient cleaning, coupled with their strategic real estate positioning, guarantees convenience for busy Alaskans who are on-the-go.

CYBER'S Supercenter model is centered around the complementary intersection of technology and quality, says Horstkoetter. "Although our system is heavily automated, expertly trained staff are always on hand, allowing our customers to choose between an interactive or fully automated contactless experience. Our goal is two-fold: a top-notch best-in-class wash and the absolute best in customer service."

With their added supercenter opening February 2024, CYBER provides additional value and services complimentary to future sites including Highway 1. At CYBER's Supercenter, self-service interior vacuums are included with every car wash, even if washing at another site, pending CYBER membership.

CYBER's Supercenter is a welcome addition to Anchorage's midtown architecture and will serve to bolster the local economy, providing 70+ ongoing jobs in addition to facility construction and development.

CYBER's business model is focused on increasing public access to high-quality car washing while fostering a culture of brand integrity from their state-of-the-art design and technology, to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibility. "We see our Supercenter as the solution to Alaska's year-round car washing needs, with environmental and quality assurances sure to make every car owner proud," says Horstkoetter.

Cyber Express is a pioneering company in the car wash industry. With a diverse team of experts and a commitment to innovation, Cyber Express sets new standards for quality, efficiency, and eco-friendly car washing. Through their cutting-edge technology and diverse expertise spanning real estate, retail, and automotive, Cyber Express brings an unwavering commitment to excellence delivering a customer experience unmatched in the industry. Learn more at www.cyberexpresswash.com .

Established in 1972 under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, Chugach Alaska Corporation exists to serve the interests of the Alaska Native people of the Chugach region with a focus on profitability, celebration of our heritage and ownership of our lands. Through responsible management of our lands, businesses and assets, we provide meaningful opportunities and benefits to our community of 2,800 shareholders. Chugach fulfills its mission through a range of investments and operating businesses that provide government, facilities and energy services. Learn more at www.chugach.com.

