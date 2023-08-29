commercetools Wins 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Retail Digital Growth for the Third Year in a Row

MUNICH, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the leader in digital commerce, today announced that for the third year in a row, it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Retail Digital Growth. The composable commerce provider was once again recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, giving joint customers access to best-of-breed commerce technologies that can be combined into a unique architecture that addresses specific business needs.

With more than 30 joint customers, including Danone, Ulta Beauty and Lululemon, commercetools enables global enterprises to provide omnichannel eCommerce experiences while offering the flexibility required to modify their offerings as they need. This flexible, scalable architecture enables brands and retailers to route efforts to innovation initiatives without compromising providing frictionless customer experiences.

"commercetools' partnership with Google Cloud, along with our best-in-class composable approach, gives customers access to the latest commerce technologies so they can provide the modern customer experiences their customers deserve," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of commercetools. "We're proud to be named a Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Retail Digital Growth for the third year in a row."

commercetools has been a Google Cloud partner since 2016 and makes its MACH™-based platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace. commercetools' cloud-native, technology-agnostic independent components allow users to meet the needs of demanding omnichannel eCommerce and provide the flexibility needed to seamlessly change features.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize commercetools as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that leveraged Google Cloud solutions to create comprehensive and compelling technology solutions that made a significant impact in one industry across multiple regions.

To learn more about commercetools, and its partnership with Google Cloud, please visit commercetools.com .

About commercetools

commercetools founded the headless commerce concept, and is the industry-leading composable commerce platform enabling brands to adapt and lead evolutions in digital commerce. commercetools provides its customers with the agility and tools needed to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group, and many more. To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

