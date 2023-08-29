Amsive Unifies Branding to Reflect Its Audience Science™ Approach

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency, announced today that all services and channels will now operate under one brand. The company was previously marketing its digital services under the brand Amsive Digital.

Amsive has also branded its unique approach to audience-first strategy refined through years of investment and experience as Audience Science™.

Since its inception, Amsive has brought together the top direct and digital agencies to provide a unified offering that drives customer acquisition and engagement as a single performance marketing powerhouse.

"Audience Science is the culmination of years of expertise in skillfully navigating the complex and evolving marketing ecosystem," said Mike Coppola, President. "It ensures clients stay focused on acquiring the next, best customer."

Designed by data experts utilizing machine learning, Audience Science draws on Xact™, Amsive's uniquely powerful agency data platform, to predict behaviors and provide deeper insights than other agencies. Offering actionable segmentation, modeling, messaging, and measurement, Audience Science activates the right audiences faster, more effectively, and efficiently.

"Our audience-first approach has always delivered results that go above and beyond, giving clients the competitive advantage needed to get ahead and stay ahead," states Brad Moore, CEO. "Along with unified branding, Amsive has taken the next step in our journey to build a new kind of agency, helping clients amplify results and achieve their desired business outcomes."

Amsive partnered with H.I.G. Capital in 2019 to accelerate its position as a leading performance marketing agency. Explore all that Amsive has to offer and learn more about Audience Science on its new website: Amsive.com.

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-driven performance marketing agency that enhances marketing ROI through innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. As a full-service agency, Amsive enables growth by leveraging digital and direct-native expertise, with dedicated teams shaping powerful strategies, creative executions, direct mail, digital marketing, including SEO, paid search, media, and performance measurement. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science™, a unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement, which navigates today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives always focusing on our next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $57 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $52 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

