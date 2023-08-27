Tudor's Biscuit World Presents $42,671 to Make-A-Wish at Jam Off 2023

Unique Event and Customer Donations Help Make West Virginia Wishes Come True

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 25 years of recorded partnership, Tudor's Biscuit World proudly presented a check for $42,671 to Make-A-Wish, West Virginia, after their inaugural Jam Off at the Capitol Market, Saturday, August 26, 2023. Make-A-Wish West Virginia is a non-profit organization dedicated to making wishes come true for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Tudor's and Make A Wish Team presenting $42,671.00 to Make A Wish Greater PA and WV chapter. (PRNewswire)

In honor of the anniversary, Tudor's Biscuit World participated in a four-month campaign dedicated to raising money for Make-A-Wish. The campaign consisted of selling of shooting star cutouts in all West Virginia locations an online donation page which raised $38,573. The campaign concluded with a fund fundraising event on August 26, 2023, hosted by Tudor's at the Capitol Market called the "Tudor's Biscuit World Jam Off" in which an additional $4,098 was raised.

Jam Off 2023 was a jam-tasting fundraiser in which the public was allowed to purchase tickets for tastings served on a portion of a Tudor's biscuit and then vote for their favorite commercial and amateur jams, jellies, and preserves for People's Choice. Additionally, there was a panel of Wish Children who voted on their favorite entry for Wish Kids Choice along with a live performance from Brandon Laxton, a silent auction with local West Virginia favorites, a "biscuit's n' jelly" basket raffle, outdoor games, Jam Off t-shirts, free balloons, a surprise Florida theme parks wish granting, and a check presentation to Make-A-Wish.

In a Jam's Black Raspberry Jam was awarded first place in the Commercial Category with Lisa's Jars of Love's Honey Butter being awarded both second place and Wish Kid's Choice and Ordinary Evelyn's Rhubarb Strawberry Jam awarded third place.

Stacy Holstine's GiGi's Christmas Jam was awarded first place in the Amateur Category with Julie Boggess's Peach Raspberry being awarded for both second place and Wish Kid's Choice and Kelly Martin's Blackberry Vanilla being awarded for third place.

"For this to be the inaugural event, the turnout and support from the community was amazing. Not only was the public excited to taste new jams and jellies, but our vendors were eager to participate and showcase their preserves as the star of the show." Tudor's Marketing Manager, Elizabeth Epling said. "It was for such a great cause and without all of our wonderful vendors willing to participate, this event wouldn't have been possible."

About Tudor's Biscuit World®

Tudor's Biscuit World is a West Virginia based restaurant franchise with locations also in Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida. Known for their famous homemade buttermilk biscuits, Tudor's offers a variety of country breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. For more information, please visit www.tudorsbiscuitworld.com or call 304-722-3511.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children, ages 2 ½ to 18, with critical illnesses. Currently, the Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled nearly 20,000 wishes. For more information, please call Make-A-Wish at 800.676.9474 or visit wv.wish.org.

