Adjusters International Pacific Northwest Extends Expertise to Assist Policyholders in Navigating Aftermath of Lahaina Wildfires

HONOLULU, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the devastation caused by the Lahaina wildfires, Adjusters International Pacific Northwest (AIPNW) announced today that its team of public adjusters is on the ground in Hawaii and ready to support displaced families and business owners to ensure they are armed with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the laborious insurance claims process.

"Being here in Hawaii, we're witnessing the death and destruction firsthand," said Steve Severaid, AIPNW President. "Our hearts are broken for the immeasurable loss of human life and the toll this disaster will take on families and local business owners for decades to come. Even after these good and hardworking people have suffered tremendous losses, they are left with the strenuous battle of dealing with insurance claims."

As the deadliest U.S. fire in over a century, the death toll has already reached 115, and The Pacific Disaster Center estimated that the Lahaina fire damaged or destroyed 2,207 structures and burned more than 2,100 acres of land. The community will be in a state of rebuilding for years, with financial losses to Lahaina forecasted to exceed $5 billion.

"This has been the most unsettling natural disaster I've ever seen in my career, and I've witnessed a lot of natural disasters," Severaid said. "This was an incredibly fast and destructive fire, and we know how frustrating, cumbersome, and financially debilitating it can be for homeowners and business owners to face their insurance companies after wildfires like these. We want to make sure their policies are assessed thoroughly, and their subsequent claims managed quickly, adequately, and seamlessly."

"What is most critical," Severaid continued, "is that policyholders advocate for their best interests by being represented by their own private adjuster.

Insurance company adjusters have a conflict of interest in that they cannot fairly represent both their principal – the insurance company – and you at the same time. Most people do not know that, without the guidance of an insurance professional fighting on your behalf, not only can the claims process be overwhelming — but you may not be guaranteed an optimal payout or even an adequate claim."

Public adjusters manage the claims of homeowners, businesses, and commercial property owners, providing much-needed support following horrific tragedies and assist their clients in negotiating optimal settlements that they are entitled to from their insurance companies. Public adjusters work independently of insurance companies, which deploy their own teams of adjusters to mitigate their financial exposure.

AIPNW is offering complimentary policy and situation reviews and can provide a roadmap for recovery given the particulars of the policyholder's situation. Anyone in need can receive this benefit at any time by phone, zoom, or in-person at no cost. In that spirit, AIPNW will also host a series of soon-to-be-announced live town halls in the upcoming weeks to teach home and business owners affected by the Lahaina wildfires how to best navigate the insurance claims process. Affected individuals seeking additional information about their claims process, coverage and potential payout should bring a copy of their insurance policy with them so a member of the AIPNW team can provide a complimentary review and analysis on-site. People who are not able to attend can still reach out to AIPNW at any of the contacts below to receive this no-cost review. More details will be released soon.

For over 75 years, AIPNW has worked to ensure that individuals receive the full benefits to which they are entitled and offers expertise in managing every aspect of significant property damage claims so that policyholders can return to some semblance of normal. The Honolulu (Oahu) Office of Adjusters International Pacific Northwest is located at 500 Ala Moana Boulevard, Suite 7400, Honolulu, HI 96813.

