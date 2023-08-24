Khadas Introduces Mind Series to Deliver a Next-Gen Portable Computing Experience with an Innovative Ecosystem

Khadas Mind is now available to order via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Khadas, an emerging technology company that designs and manufactures cutting-edge computing and electronic devices, today announces the launch of a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for their next-generation portable-computer series, the Khadas Mind Portable Workstation. The company is also developing a versatile ecosystem of peripherals for the Khadas Mind, that is based upon its proprietary Mind Link interface.

Building upon Khadas' ongoing momentum in the realm of ARM-based PCs and consumer electronics, this revolutionary lineup aims to redefine the portable computing experience by offering a truly versatile, flexible, and powerful multidimensional computing solution. With the Khadas Mind Portable Workstation and its ecosystem, we seek to unlock a new era of productivity, providing users the ability to seamlessly transition between various computing modes using the same computer, all whilst delivering uncompromising performance.

Early backers can save up to USD 300 when ordering the Khadas Mind with Intel Core i7-1360P, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD at a special price of USD 799 during the crowdfunding campaign before it becomes available for sale online in select e-commerce platforms at a retail price of USD 1099 .

Unparalleled Portability and Flexibility

Khadas Mind is designed to maximise portability with its compact and lightweight form-factor. Weighing only 0.99lbs and measuring a quarter the size of an A4 sheet of paper, Khadas Mind is significantly smaller than a regular laptop, making it convenient to carry in your pocket or handbag.

To take its flexibility to yet another level, Khadas Mind integrates a 5.55Wh standby battery that allows up to 5 hours of sleep, providing a unique advantage over regular Mini PCs. With Mind, you can safely disconnect the device from a power source without needing to shut it down, allowing for uninterrupted usage. When plugged back into power, Mind automatically wakes up, minimising downtime and maximising productivity. Enjoy the convenience of seamless transitions and uninterrupted workflows with Khadas Mind.

Uncompromised Performance

Despite its compact size, Khadas Mind is designed with advanced components that ensure a powerful and lag-free experience whilst multitasking or handling compute-intensive office tasks.

Featuring a high-performance 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor, Khadas Mind delivers exceptional processing power for demanding applications. The processor is designed with the Intel 7 process, and has 12 cores and 16 threads, reaching a peak frequency of 5.00 GHz. The integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics achieves a dynamic frequency of up to 1.5GHz, whilst maintaining excellent power efficiency due to its low-power architecture. Mind supports up to 32GB of dual-channel memory with a maximum memory bandwidth of 89.6 GB/s, ensuring remarkable multitasking performance; users can seamlessly switch between various tasks without experiencing any lag. In addition, Khadas Mind includes an internal M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD (512GB/1TB), with an additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 2230 SSD slot for storage expansion and lightning-fast access speeds.

To ensure optimal performance from all these components, the Khadas Mind employs a remarkably effective heat dissipation system featuring VC liquid cooling, pure copper cooling fins, and a cooling fan based on magnetic levitation. Even when under 100% load, the CPU temperature maintains itself below 80°C, whilst the area around the exhaust vent on the casing remains at a cool 40°C.

With all these advanced components packed into its compact form, Khadas Mind is an ideal choice for professionals and gamers seeking powerful computing capabilities in a portable form factor.

Extensive Versatility

Khadas Mind goes beyond being a standalone device limited to specific computing tasks. It is a versatile device with a modular design that can adapt to your diverse needs, thanks to its unique capability of docking with various external peripherals through its high-speed, high-bandwidth Mind Link interface.

The Mind Link interface is a 122-pin multi-purpose socket connector that supports USB 3.2 Gen2, HDMI 2.1, PCIe 5.0, and provides a reliable 10A power supply with up to 10,000 re-plug cycles. This enables Khadas Mind to seamlessly integrate with other devices within the Khadas Mind ecosystem, including but not limited to the Mind Dock, Mind Graphics, Mind xPlay, and more.

The Mind Dock is a powerful docking station designed to expand the I/O capabilities of Khadas Mind. It provides 8 additional I/O ports, power supply, and AAC speakers for high-quality audio output. It's high-speed I/O ports allow professionals in various fields to connect multiple external devices for monitoring and editing tasks. When linked with Khadas Mind, Mind Dock supports up to four simultaneous 4K/60Hz displays, enabling a multi-screen visual experience. It also includes a built-in SD card reader with a 200MB/s transfer speed, along with an Ethernet port that provides a 2.5 Gbps speed boost for your applications. With all these features, the Mind Dock empowers professionals to enhance their workflow and achieve exceptional results.

When users require additional GPU power, they can effortlessly insert their Khadas Mind into the Mind Graphics module. Equipped with a built-in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti desktop graphics card, this module enables smooth handling of complex design drafts in 3D/CAD software and delivers an immersive gaming experience. Utilizing an electronic switch, Mind Graphics effectively prevents unintended disconnections of the graphics card whilst it is in use. With a powerful GPU and high-speed, high-bandwidth Mind Link interface, Mind Graphics allows you to seamlessly add an external GPU to Khadas Mind, resulting in a significant performance boost within a matter of seconds.

In the future, the Khadas Mind ecosystem will expand to include additional modules that cater to the evolving needs of global consumers. One such module is the Mind xPlay, a portable display with a built-in battery designed for on-the-go work. With xPlay, you can conveniently use Khadas Mind in cafes and restaurants when meeting with clients or friends. Another expected addition to the ecosystem is Mind Talk, a device specifically designed for office meetings. Equipped with an array of microphones and specialised audio features, Mind Talk offers optimal audio quality and functionality for seamless communication during professional meetings.

As the Khadas Mind ecosystem continues to grow, users can look forward to an even broader range of modules and accessories that will enhance their experience and meet all their diverse requirements and dreams.

About Khadas

At Khadas, we strive to fuel the imagination and enhance the productivity of global communities, including makers, developers, and visionaries. Since the establishment of Khadas brand in 2016, we are committed to designing and manufacturing cutting-edge computing and electronic devices as well as accessories for consumers and businesses worldwide.

By continuously investing in technology development, Khadas has distinguished itself in the industry and garnered the trust of users across various countries and regions, including America, Europe, China, India and Southeast Asia. With an extensive product portfolio encompassing ARM-based single board computers (SBC), portable computing devices, and high-fidelity audio solutions, complemented by a wide range of accessories, we are actively moving along a positive trajectory on a global scale.

Khadas has established significant partnerships with prominent industry leaders, including Google and Intel, resulting in the integration of our products and solutions into projects at the forefront of innovation.

Discover more about Khadas here.

