WIN SOURCE and Supplyframe Forge Strategic Asia Partnership at 2023 Electronica China

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the second day of 2023 Electronica China, WIN SOURCE reached a significant vendor achievement on the 2023 Global Top 50 Electronics Distributors list, earning the number 18 position on the list.

Additionally, WIN SOURCE recently established an Asian strategic partnership with Supplyframe, a global leader in supply chain solutions. The collaboration, a win-win for both companies, will lead to an agile and profitable partnership that will be inspiring for the global electronics industry, not just Asia. The collaboration between WIN SOURCE, Asia's premier and long-established electronics distributor and B2B e-commerce platform, and Supplyframe, with its pervasive industry data and supply chain solutions, is well matched and aims to transform the electronics manufacturing landscape.

"We're excited to partner with global industry leader Supplyframe," said a spokesperson for WIN SOURCE. "We aim to reduce production costs and enhance manufacturer efficiency. This alliance strengthens both of our services, and we anticipate integrating Supplyframe's comprehensive supply chain solutions."

The partnership agreement was reached at the Supplyframe booth at precisely 3:00 p.m. and was signed by General Manager, Greater China and Asia Pacific Allen Hong and WIN SOURCE Chief Financial Officer Karl Zan, symbolizing a significant milestone for both companies.

"WIN SOURCE is proud to note our rise to the 18th position in SourceToday's 2023 Global Top 50 electronics distributors list," added the spokesperson. "Both companies are dedicated to quality. This is obvious when you look at the availability of vast inventory and the robust supply chain management system. The innovative e-commerce platform has made it a worthy contender on the global stage."

WIN SOURCE is recognized in the top 20 global distributors. The partnership with Supplyframe empowers the combined strengths to deliver excellence and leverage mutual strengths.

WINSOURCE is a long-established global distributor of electronic components, specializing in obsolete and hard-to-find electronic components, and providing customers with comprehensive BOM cost saving solutions. Since its inception in 1999, WIN SOURCE has been committed to offering a comprehensive selection of quality electronic components and providing efficient delivery services.

Supplyframe is a leading brand that provides targeted marketing solutions, engineering resources, and supply chain tools to electronics distributors and manufacturers around the world.

