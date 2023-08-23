HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC.® TO HOST 2023 INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. ® (NYSE: HHH) announced today that the Company will host its 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday, September 6th at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan, New York City. The event will include presentations led by the HHH executive team starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

Please visit the Company's website to listen to the live webcast. An on-demand replay of the webcast and corresponding presentation materials will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the event.

About Howard Hughes Holding Inc.®

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media Contact

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

SVP, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com



Investor Relations Contact

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

SVP, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

