CATLINK Revolutionizes Cat Care with New Smart Products

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At SuperZoo 2023 in Las Vegas, CATLINK's booth garnered attention for its innovative Smart Cat Litter Box. The CATLINK team engaged visitors through live demonstrations, highlighting the seamless integration of technology with pet health.

Say goodbye to common pet care woes and say hello to innovation. CATLINK proudly introduces its revolutionary line of smart products designed to cater to every aspect of your cat's well-being.

Introducing CATLINK: Pioneering Smart Pet Care

Founded in 2017, CATLINK is an innovative pet care brand dedicated to creating a seamless Internet of Things ecosystem that connects people, pets, and technology. In October 2020, we received a heartfelt letter from a user in Thailand, expressing gratitude for the life-saving intervention of our smart litter box. This moment propelled our mission: to use technology to enhance pets' health and happiness. Our commitment to "LINK EVERYTHING FOR CAT'S LIFE" drives all our efforts. Guided by cats' genuine needs and their caregivers, CATLINK has achieved remarkable recognition. Notably, CATLINK secured the No. 1 best seller spot on Amazon Prime Day and earned a place on Forbes' esteemed Chinese Emerging Brand List.

Solving Your Pet Care Dilemmas

Are you a cat parent who faces these common challenges?

Feeding Hassles: Juggling busy schedules and meal times for your feline friend?

Travel Woes: Pleading with friends and family to care for your cat while you're away?

Litter Box Fatigue: Tired of daily litter box cleaning?

Space Constraints: Hesitant to invest in a bulky intelligent cat litter box?

Health Concerns: Constantly worried about your cat's potential health issues?

Your struggles are over! CATLINK is thrilled to introduce a game-changing product line that promises to revolutionize the industry.

Innovative Smart Cat Litter Box - CATLINK Lite

Space-Efficient: Designed with small spaces in mind, CATLINK Lite has a compact footprint of 0.3 square meters, making it ideal for small living spaces.

Mobility: Equipped with two wheels, CATLINK Lite is easy to move around, ensuring convenience without compromising floor space.

Optimized Space: Despite its smaller size, CATLINK Lite maintains ample space for your cat's comfort. With a capacity of 65L, it accommodates even larger cats.

Affordable Solution: Priced at $499 , CATLINK Lite offers affordability and accessibility to non-electric litter box users.

Safety Assured: CATLINK Lite boasts cutting-edge safety features, including non-cat jamming structure, infrared sensors, and electronic safety guards.

Health Monitoring: Utilizing an industry-exclusive cat health monitoring algorithm, CATLINK Lite's app collects and analyzes crucial health data to ensure your cat's well-being, even when you're away.

Join Our Smart Revolution

Discover more about the CATLINK smart cat litter box and our commitment to elevating pet care on our official website: www.catlinkus.com. Introduce your feline friend to the future of smart pet care, providing them with enhanced comfort and well-being. For additional information or to schedule a meeting, please contact our sales team at business@catlink.cn.

