Bespin Global Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services for the Second Consecutive Year

Public Cloud IT Transformation Services recognizes more than 20 organizations worldwide for delivering expert digital transformation services and business enablement, including Bespin Global

For the second consecutive year, Bespin Global has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, for its vision and execution.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global, a cloud delivery platform company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services for the second consecutive year.

Since its inception, Bespin Global has been continuously expanding globally, and in the past year, the company has recorded steep growth in the U.S., Middle East, and Southeast Asian markets. The company was recognized for its integrated approach to providing cloud operation management and professional services based on automation while prioritizing security as one of its core businesses. This marks the third consecutive year that Bespin Global has been recognized in the Public Cloud IT Transformation Services category since its inception in 2021. The category focuses on the ability to provide more specialized digital transformation services and business support in conjunction with cloud-native solutions. This year, 21 companies were recognized, including Bespin Global.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is an annual report published by IT research firm Gartner. It recognizes the global vendors in their respective technology areas and presents them in quadrants (Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers, and Leaders) based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Bespin Global was named as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, 2020.

"We believe, the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services acknowledges and evaluates not only cloud operations management skills, but also overall digital transformation capabilities," said Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global. "To us, being recognized in this quadrant for the second consecutive year is an acknowledgement to our expertise," said Kim. "We will continue to accelerate our global expansion and enhance our AI-driven cloud technology and industry-specific expertise to position ourselves as a leader in the global digital transformation market.

Bespin Global official website: https://en.bespinglobal.com/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 16 August 2023 , Mark Ray , et. Al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, et. Al.

BESPIN GLOBAL is a cloud technology company that provides comprehensive multi-cloud services. With more than 1,100 employees in 14 offices in 9 countries worldwide, including Korea, the U.S., the Middle East, China, Southeast Asia, and Japan, we support the cloud transformation of more than 4,500 customers - including Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom, Sinhan Financial Group, Intel, ADNOC, PetroChina, etc. Our integrated multi-cloud management platform, OpsNow360, makes multi-cloud operations easy, simple, and secure for businesses.

