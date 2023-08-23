Anchin Leaders Again Selected for Crain's New York Business' Notable Leaders in Accounting, Tax and Audit

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York based full-service accounting, tax and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that three of its leaders have been honored with inclusion in Crain's 2023 Notable Leaders in Accounting, Tax and Audit list. The honorees are Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner and Assurance Co-Leader; Phillip Ross, Architecture & Engineering and Construction Groups Leader, and Elizabeth Zabludoff, Family Office Services Leader.

"Not only am I proud to be included in this distinguished group, but I also applaud my colleagues' tireless efforts to provide exceptional client service, elevate the Firm's reputation, and serve as valued mentors," says Russell B. Shinsky. "We truly are fortunate to collaborate with and learn from one another every day."

This year's honorees are working diligently to help clients overcome business challenges to achieve their goals, while also leading Anchin into the future by nurturing effective teams, and attracting and retaining new talent. The honorees make an impact in their communities, including contributing to cultural, educational, and philanthropic activities that improve life for all in the New York City metro area.

Here is some information about Anchin's honorees:

Russell B. Shinsky, CPA, CGMA, serves as the Managing Partner and a member of the Executive Committee at Anchin. Additionally, he is the Firm's Assurance Practice Co-Leader focusing on the efficiency and technical proficiency of Anchin's attest practice. Russell leads the firm with strong values, a forward-looking vision, and an unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of service that best meet the needs of Anchin's diverse clients.

Phillip Ross, CPA, CGMA, serves as Leader of Anchin's Architecture and Engineering and Construction Industry Groups. His clients range from aggressively growing companies to some of the most well-established firms in construction, architecture, engineering, and development. Phillip provides attentive service to his clients and works with them to achieve their accounting, business, and financial goals.

Elizabeth Zabludoff, J.D., serves as Leader of Anchin's Family Office Services Group. She has more than 20 years of professional experience focusing on the needs of ultra high-net-worth clients. Elizabeth has significant experience working with wealthy individuals and families (including several Forbes 400 families) and has earned her reputation as a thought leader and trusted advisor in the high-net-worth community. Her primary areas of focus include transgenerational wealth creation and family entrepreneurship.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

