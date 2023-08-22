Spot Launches New Podcast "More Than a Broker"

Podcast Features Interviews with Industry Experts on AI (Artificial Intelligence), Double Brokering, and the Future of the Logistics Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading third-party logistics provider, today announced the launch of its new podcast, "More Than a Broker," hosted by Spot Co-founder, Andrew Elsener. The podcast features interviews with industry experts and explores the latest trends and challenges in the freight transportation industry.

Spot Podcast More Than A Broker (PRNewswire)

"We believe that More Than a Broker will provide a wealth of information for anyone who wants to learn more about the logistics industry," said Elsener. "We're thrilled to share our insights and expertise with the community, and we hope this podcast will help people make better decisions about their logistics needs."

The inaugural episode features interviews with Spot-dedicated logistics professionals on topics facing the industry, like double brokering, how AI impacts the industry, and the future of the logistics marketplace. Future episodes will feature interviews with a wide range of thought leaders and will explore topics such as the future of the supply chain, the impact of technology on freight transportation, and the challenges facing the industry.

"The logistics marketplace is a rapidly evolving space, and Spot is committed to being at the forefront of innovation," said Elsener. "Our podcast is a great way to learn more about the latest trends in logistics and how Spot is helping businesses succeed."

The More Than a Broker podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 600 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Illinois, Tempe, Arizona and Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandon Evans

Communications Manager

bevans@spotinc.com | 317.550.7100

Spot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spot Freight) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spot Freight