IGT PlayDigital™ Delivers Bespoke CAESARS CLEOPATRA Game as Launch Title for Caesars Palace Online Casino

iGaming operator looks to IGT's high-performing omnichannel game theme, Cleopatra, to differentiate its offering and drive play across North American online casino market

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today the launch of IGT PlayDigital's CAESARS CLEOPATRA®, a compelling new game created specifically for the recently launched Caesars Palace Online Casino – the new casino mobile app and proprietary online gaming platform developed by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"). CAESARS CLEOPATRA combines the imagery and gameplay of one of IGT's most beloved omnichannel game themes, Cleopatra, with iconic Caesars Palace imagery to create a highly engaging, operator-specific gaming experience. IGT is the only supplier to currently offer bespoke, Caesars-branded content on the new platform.

Set to the backdrop of the legendary Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, IGT's CAESARS CLEOPATRA is a 20-payline slot game packed with exotic flavor and player-favorite symbols and mechanics. The game's Cleopatra Bonus! gives players the chance to triple their awards and landing five Cleopatra symbols on a payline will award players 10,000x the line bet.

"IGT PlayDigital's CAESARS CLEOPATRA is a standout game that reflects the talent of our studio teams and the Company's leadership in leveraging its vast omnichannel content portfolio to build players' cross-channel affinity for our games while also helping our customers grow and differentiate their casinos through superior content," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "Offering bespoke content is just one of many ways IGT PlayDigital is strategically leveraging its vast content portfolio and maximizing the growth potential of proven omnichannel games, such as Cleopatra slots."

"CAESARS CLEOPATRA is an exciting example of the high-quality custom experiences that our players can only get with Caesars Palace Online Casino," said Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President, and Head of iGaming at Caesars Digital. "This bespoke game blends familiar slot gameplay and graphics with new bonus features and visuals to create a compelling experience that we're sure our players will enjoy."

The Caesars Palace Online Casino app is available for download via the Apple Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android for those 21 and older in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Ontario. For more information on Caesars Palace Online Casino, visit caesarspalaceonline.com. For more information on IGT PlayDigital, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT PlayDigital on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and physically present in MI, NJ, PA and WV only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? MI: Call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117; NJ, WV, PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or WV: Visit 1800gambler.net; ON: Visit connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247. ©2023, Caesars Entertainment

