Aurisco's Busy Business Development

Aurisco Pharmaceutical will attend and exhibit at a series of conferences and tradeshows in the US and Europe.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Aurisco), a science-based, USFDA inspected CRDMO and cGMP generic API manufacturer, announced today that members of its senior management are scheduled to participate and exhibit, until the end of the year, in the following upcoming conferences and tradeshows:

RNA Leaders USA Congress , September 6-7 , Boston , USA

19 th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), October 22-25, Barcelona, Spain

CPhI Worldwide , October 24-26 , Barcelona, Spain

TIDES Europe 2023 , October 30-01 November, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Drug Delivery to the Lungs (DDL) Conference, December 6-8 , Edinburgh, UK .

Join our team at the above events to discuss your challenges in oligonucleotide, peptide and small molecule development.

Alessandro Ricci, President of Aurisco's US Operations, based in New York said: "We recently passed another USFDA inspection and have great new products and differentiated technologies. Customers want to expand their collaborations with Aurisco, and we will meet them where the best science and innovation is presented".

Rafael Antunes, Vice-President for Business Development in Europe, added further "While we are expanding our pipeline with generic peptides, GalNAc and oligonucleotides, we're also signing CRDMO contracts for new modalities with innovators. We will attend these conferences to meet Innovators, Generics, Academia and Regulators".

About Aurisco

Aurisco serves global markets with over 25 years' experience in the development and cGMP manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. With 6 R&D centers, 3 FDA inspected sites and building its 4th site in China, and sales offices in USA, Portugal and Brazil, the company focuses on complex products for the most demanding customers in the most regulated markets. With a broad portfolio of complex generic APIs, the company is broadening its offer from small molecules to peptides and oligonucleotides and offering innovators an IP safe and cGMP and ESG compliant environment for research, development and manufacturing of their innovative molecules. With over 80 patents filled worldwide and 250 scientists, the company pays special attention to IP, innovation and sustainability.

Being Ecovadis ranked, Aurisco has joined the SBTi, M2030 and the sustainable procurement pledge. Aurisco was the first pharmaceutical company in China to pass a RX360 supply chain security inspection and has been audited by the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), a group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies who share a vision of better social, health, safety and environmental outcomes in the communities where they buy. www.aurisco.com.

