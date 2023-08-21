Keep the adventures going with REI Labor Day sale and clearance event

Sale runs August 25 - September 4 with offers up to 40% off select seasonal gear and apparel

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op invites people to enjoy time spent outdoors with its annual Labor Day Sale & Clearance event. The specialty outdoor retailer is offering deals on a wide selection of all-season outdoor gear and apparel to both close out summer and fuel future adventures. REI Co-op members can anticipate the most savings, with deals up to 40% off outdoor gear, an extra 20% off Re/Supply clothing and footwear, and 10% off selected adventure travel trips.

"Fall and winter are some of the best seasons to get outside," said Bryan Weinstein, REI director of product marketing. "REI's Labor Day sale offers amazing deals on all sorts of gear with great prices whether you're just getting started or looking to add to your current set-up for your favorite activities."

REI's digital catalog for the Labor Day Sale & Clearance event is available at www.catalogs.rei.com.

REI's Labor Day deals will run August 25 through September 5 and include:

40% off all Co-op Cycles Gen-e 1.1 and 1.2 e-bikes

25% off all Oboz footwear

20% off all Thule & Yakima car racks, roof boxes and rack accessories

30% off all Exped sleeping bags, pads and pillows

25% off all Big Agnes gear

25% off all Black Diamond lighting

25% off Osprey Atmos & Aura AG packs (excludes LT models)

30% off all adidas Terrex footwear

30% off all adidas running and fitness clothing

25% off all PEARL iZUMi cycle clothing, shoes and accessories

25% off all Scarpa climbing shoes

25% off all KEEN brand Footwear

20% off Co-op Cycles adult bikes (excludes E-Bikes)

30% off all REI Co-op brand rain jackets and rain pants (excludes Trailmade collection)

30% off REI Swiftland running apparel and shoes (excludes hydration vests)

30% off all REI Co-op brand lightweight baselayers

Just for REI Co-op Members:

Up to 50% off on clearance

Arizona . 10% off selected 2023 and 2024 REI adventure travel trips that explore destinations including Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and the Sonoran Desert in

For additional details and exclusions, visit rei.com/promotions/labor-day-sale.

The REI Labor Day Sale and Clearance event is a great time to become a member to enjoy deeper deals during the event. Anyone can purchase a lifetime membership for a one-time fee of $30, which grants access to not just REI's Re/Supply program, but a range of benefits across the co-op such as discounts on shop services and experiences, free flat-tire repair (labor only) and ski waxing, an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, and more.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

