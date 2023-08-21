HAPPY SOCKS WELCOMES ALEXANDER MEYER AS NEW CEO

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Socks, the original colorful sock brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alexander Meyer as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a successful track record as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in multiple consumer brands and fashion retailers, Meyer brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead Happy Socks through their next phase of growth.

Meyer joins Happy Socks most recently from The Bay, Canada's largest Omni-retailer and North America's oldest brand. As the newly appointed CEO, Meyer will be responsible for driving the overall strategic vision and growth of Happy Socks. With a diverse career that spans multiple international brands, with equal expertise in Brand, Digital, and International go-to-market execution, Meyer has a proven ability to build powerful connections between brands and consumers, driving innovation and transforming brands for sustainable growth.

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining Happy Socks as its new CEO," said Meyer. "This iconic brand has always been at the forefront of fashion innovation, and I am excited to lead the talented team as we continue to spread happiness, creativity, and freedom of self-expression to every corner of the world."

"We are delighted to welcome Alexander to the Happy Socks family," said Christian Beck, Chairman of the Board at Happy Socks. "His impressive track record in the consumer and fashion industries make him an ideal fit for Happy Socks. I am really looking forward to working with him and am confident his experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey."

Happy Socks is the original colorful sock brand. In 2008, Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell had a vision: bring happiness and color to every corner of the world by turning an overlooked everyday essential into an outstanding design piece that combines quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. In short, Happy Socks. While all Happy Socks are still designed in the Stockholm-based atelier, they are now sold in over 95 countries through Happy Socks' Concept Stores, at selected retailers, and via www.happysocks.com.

