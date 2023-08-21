RENO, Nev., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic, Inc.® announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an AFVentures SBIR/STTR Open Topic Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25M focused on adapting MOTAR® to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

Dynepic Earns $1.25M Contract to Expand Digital Thread Capabilities on MOTAR and Future-proof USAF Training Content (PRNewswire)

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and this month Dynepic will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"During our exploration in Phase 1, it became clear there was no cohesive standard for how to identify, track, and remix 3D assets across USAF groups, causing major hiccups and wasted time for Airmen when they could be leveling up their training readiness," said Krissa Watry, Co-Founder, and CEO of Dynepic. "With MOTAR's digital thread capabilities, users can maintain links (the digital thread) to original authoritative sources while also creating digital remixes, ensuring all training apps are leveraging the most current certified models and ultimately future-proofing United States Air Force (USAF) content within MOTAR Hub."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow. To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

www.dynepic.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynepic