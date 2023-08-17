Venbrook and InterContinental Insurance Brokers Announces Promotions and Expansion of Private Client Services Division

Adds bench strength to Personal Lines Division for high-net-worth clients

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Insurance Brokers, LLC ("InterContinental"), a private client services division of Venbrook Insurance Services ("Venbrook"), announced today the promotion of Christopher D. Tannas to Senior Vice President/ National Director, Mackenzie Rooney to Vice President, and the hiring of Marie Matterazzo as National Business Development Manager adding bench strength to its Private Client Services business. Tannas, Rooney, and Matterazzo report to Tom Sleeper, Executive Vice President and Head of Select Commercial Business & Private Client Services.

Announced in today's expansion and promotions for Private Client Services are the following:

Christopher D. Tannas is promoted to Senior Vice President/ National Director. With 19 years of personal lines industry experience, Tannas will lead the Private Client Services group, overseeing all national personal insurance, including new business, sales and growth, accounts, and claims management.

Mackenzie Rooney is promoted to Vice President. With 12 years of insurance experience, Rooney will support the Private Client Services group in developing strategic business plans for client retention, account management, and services.

Marie Matterazzo is newly hired as National Business Development Manager. Matterazzo joins InterContinental as a 16-year underwriting veteran for personal risk and high-net-worth insurance. Matterazzo will work on expanding business partnerships, supporting the team, and driving product knowledge and education.

"Our Private Client Services is one of our firm's cornerstone offerings, and our newly promoted executives, Chris and Mack, with the addition of Marie, will strengthen and add vital leadership to our team. It represents a further commitment to provide tailored personal insurance coverage to our clients nationwide," said Sleeper. "We possess the industry knowledge and experience to deliver best-in-class services and solutions that exceed our client's needs and expectations."

About InterContinental Insurance Brokers

InterContinental Insurance Brokers, LLC is a division of Venbrook Insurance Services. InterContinental is a full-service commercial and personal insurance brokerage firm that delivers commercial insurance, select commercial business, private client services, and claims management to clients across various industries worldwide. Visit www.intercobrokers.com.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, specialty programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

