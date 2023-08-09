Worldwise, Inc. Expands Its Growing Portfolio with the Launch of Treatly™, An Expansive Collection of Dog Treats and Chews designed to "Treat Them With Love"

Launching at SuperZoo 2023, Las Vegas, NV Worldwise Booth #7630

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwise, Inc. ("Worldwise" or the "Company"), a pet industry leader of solution-based pet products, is announcing the launch of Treatly, a new brand of pet treats and chews.

Worldwise will launch Treatly at SuperZoo 2023 (August 16-18) in Booth #7630, showcasing the full assortment of consumable pet treats and chews offered across nine unique product lines in fresh, eye-catching packaging.

This launch follows the Company's acquisition of Pet Factory in 2022, which gained Worldwise a best-in-class U.S.-based treat manufacturing and distribution facility.

Made from time-tested, all natural, high-quality ingredients, and crafted using the highest human-grade food standards, Treatly's wide range of chews and treats are a pure and simple way to a dog's heart and provide the ultimate bonding moment.

Treatly's growing line of treats and chews include:

100% USA Made Beefhide

American Sourced Beefhide

Long Lasting Collagen Chews

Soft & Moist Treats: Beef, Chicken & Salmon recipes with Collagen

Combo Chews: Creative meat wrapped long lasting chews

IncrediChews™: Rawhide Free Chews

Enhanced Collagen Chews: Innovative Collagen chews that support pet health

Freeze-Dried: Treats & toppers with the benefits of added Collagen

Plantwise™: Innovative Vegan Dog treats

Treatly will be accompanied by many other new products and solutions from established brands in the Worldwise portfolio, such as: SHERPA®, FurHaven®, Instincts by SmartyKat®, goDog®, TrustyPup® and Kitty Sift®.

"With the launch of Treatly at SuperZoo 2023, Worldwise earns its next opportunity to be a leader in the chew and treat category, offering not only great products, but strategic manufacturing and distribution capabilities and strong customer relationships," said Kevin Fick, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwise. "Our Worldwise team is thrilled to expand into the consumables category with Treatly, and we look forward to the continued growth and momentum across our strong portfolio."

"At Worldwise, our driving mission is to create high-quality, thoughtfully designed products and solutions that meet the needs that pet-parents demand and expect from a brand perspective," added Jeff Sutherland, Chief Operating Officer, Worldwise. "Our newest brand launch of Treatly is no exception, offering retailers and buyers an expansive line of premium chews and treats that dogs will love at a great value they can pass along to their customers."

For information on Worldwise and its award-winning brands and multi-category leadership, please visit www.worldwise.com .

About Worldwise, Inc.

Worldwise, Inc. is committed to creating the most innovative, accessible, and affordable product solutions for pets and pet-parents everywhere. Our family of award-winning brands—goDog®, SHERPA®, SmartyKat®, TrustyPup®, Kitty Sift®, Instincts by SmartyKat®, Pawscout™, FurHaven®, Pet Factory®—all stand for the highest in quality, safety, and satisfaction, all while incorporating environmentally-responsible materials and processes whenever possible. Backed by child safety standards and our satisfaction guarantee, our thoughtful, fun, and eco-sustainable products promote the bond between pets and pet parents across diverse categories such as cat toys, catnip, cat bedding, cat litter accessories, cat scratchers, dog toys, dog bedding, dog and cat travel accessories, app-integrated dog, and cat tracking solutions, and more. For more information, please visit www.worldwise.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3.1 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services and Financial Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with approximately $4.6 billion in total commitments across four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally focused advisory firms in the world.

