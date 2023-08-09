LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN CELEBRATES FIRST FRANCHISE AWARD, CONTINUES PLANS FOR EXPANSION WITH ADDITIONAL FRANCHISES TO COME

The Philadelphia-based restaurant announces plans for expansion and to bring "Lots of Love, Little Bit of Honey™" to new locations over the next five years

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love & Honey Fried Chicken, the Philadelphia-based takeout destination for mouthwatering, Southern-style fried chicken, is thrilled to announce a milestone in its journey towards expansion and growth. The company has successfully awarded its first franchise, signaling a significant step forward in its mission to share the beloved flavors of Love & Honey Fried Chicken with the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond. Owners Todd & Laura Lyons first announced their decision to franchise the concept in February 2023, and in just a few short weeks secured a franchisee, Nafee Hossain, to open the next Love & Honey Fried Chicken – this time in University City, Philadelphia come early 2024.

The decision to offer franchise opportunities was a natural progression for Love & Honey Fried Chicken, given its continued success and growing popularity. By expanding the brand with committed entrepreneurs and industry veterans, Love & Honey aims to spread the love to new markets while maintaining the exacting standards of its proprietary recipes, scratch-made menu items, and neighborly hospitality.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our first franchisee to the Love & Honey Fried Chicken family." said Todd and Laura Lyons. "As passionate entrepreneurs, we firmly believed that our shared knowledge and experience would lead to something extraordinary. Combining our culinary expertise as founders and classically trained chefs, we launched a Southern-style fried chicken concept that goes beyond fast food. From our humble beginnings in 2017, our mission has been to 'share the love' with fellow entrepreneurs and fried chicken enthusiasts alike."

Franchisee Nafee Hossain was excited for the opportunity to be a part of the brand's growth.

"I am thrilled to join the Love & Honey Fried Chicken family as a new franchisee. The decision to invest in this brand was an easy one for me. Todd and Laura's dedication to delivering exceptional quality can be felt in every aspect of the growth plan," Nafee continued. "Upon discovering Love & Honey Fried Chicken, I was immediately captivated by how loyal of a customer base the restaurant has. You can tell there's something special about this brand that Todd & Laura built from the ground up, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to replicate the magic they've created in Northern Liberties across town in University City."

Originally from Bangladesh, Nafee Hossain moved to the US at a young age and grew up in Philadelphia. With an undergraduate degree from Penn State's Smeal College of Business, he has over a decade of experience in tech sales and business development, working with companies like Google, Salesforce, Startups, and SAP, helping Fortune 500 companies leverage cutting-edge technologies. Nafee's involvement in the restaurant industry was inspired by his father's extensive experience partnering with food brands. Nafee has a deep passion for food and recognizes the industry's significant importance for local economies and job creation.

Love and Honey Fried Chicken was founded in 2017 in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia and grew quickly as a must-try food experience among Philly's vast and acclaimed dining scene. Husband and wife Todd & Laura Lyons launched the concept after they both experienced individual success in food service, culinary research and development, and food marketing following graduation from the Culinary Institute of America. The restaurant's menu now reflects what they consider to be "greatest hits" of menu items- a combination of best-sellers and guest favorites that include chicken tenders, sandwiches, the weekend-only The Biscuit Jawn, and more. The Northern Liberties location currently sells upwards of 750 pounds of tenders and almost 600 sandwiches per week, which reflects 20% sales growth for three consecutive years and continuing in 2023.

As the franchise opportunity gains momentum, Love & Honey Fried Chicken is actively seeking like-minded partners who share their dedication to exceptional quality, a guest-first mentality, and developing a remarkable culture. With comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a time-tested business model, franchisees can embark on their entrepreneurial adventure with confidence, knowing they are backed by a brand that has established itself with a cult-like following.

About Love & Honey Fried Chicken

Founded in 2017 by Todd & Laura Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken has been a takeout chicken destination with a cult-like following, drawing food enthusiasts and chicken aficionados with its inventive flavors and scratch-made recipes. By blending the richness of Southern-style chicken with a hint of sweetness from honey, Todd & Laura have created a proprietary fried chicken recipe that keeps friends near and far coming back for more. Three sweet pickles on every Chicken Sandwich - why? Because details matter and so that there is a pickle in every bite. That's the love part of Love & Honey. The restaurant has been named The Best Fried Chicken in Pennsylvania by the Today Show, The Food Network and is #1 on Yelp, and has been recognized by Philadelphia Magazine and The Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. Love & Honey Fried Chicken is now franchising. More information can be found here.

