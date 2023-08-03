Strong Sales Growth and Continuing Margin Improvement Highlight Cooper Standard's Second Quarter 2023 Results

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the second quarter 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Summary



Sales totaled $723.7 million , an increase of 19.4% compared to second quarter 2022

Gross profit totaled $77.7 million , an increase of 405.4% compared to second quarter 2022

Net loss of $27.8 million , or $(1.61) per diluted share, reflected an improvement of $5.4 million vs. the second quarter 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $47.9 million , or 6.6% of sales, increased by $58.3 million vs. the second quarter 2022

Net new business awards of $84.9 million , including $36.4 million related to new electric vehicle programs

"Our second quarter results reflect continuing world-class operational execution and performance, improved and more stable production volumes, and the continuing implementation of our enhanced commercial agreements," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We believe these positive trends and margin expansion will continue through the second half of the year, putting us on track to achieve full year results in line with our initial 2023 guidance."

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Sales $ 723.7

$ 605.9

$ 1,406.2

$ 1,218.9 Net loss $ (27.8)

$ (33.2)

$ (158.2)

$ (94.6) Adjusted net loss $ (20.0)

$ (58.5)

$ (66.1)

$ (109.9) Loss per diluted share $ (1.61)

$ (1.93)

$ (9.15)

$ (5.51) Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (1.15)

$ (3.40)

$ (3.83)

$ (6.40) Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.9

$ (10.4)

$ 60.4

$ (10.2)

The year-over-year increase in second quarter sales was primarily attributable to favorable volume and mix as well as realized recoveries of material cost inflation, which are reflected in customer price adjustments. These were partially offset by foreign exchange.

Net loss for the second quarter 2023 was $27.8 million, including restructuring charges of $8.5 million and other special items. Net loss for the second quarter 2022 was $33.2 million, including restructuring charges of $3.5 million and other special items. Adjusted net loss, which excludes restructuring, other special items and their related tax impact, was $20.0 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to adjusted net loss of $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to improved volume and mix and favorable price adjustments, partially offset by higher interest expense, continuing inflationary pressure, including higher labor and energy costs, and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $47.9 million compared to $(10.4) million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to improved volume and mix, favorable price adjustments, and savings generated from lean manufacturing and purchasing initiatives. These items were partially offset by continuing inflationary pressures, including higher labor and energy costs, and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Automotive New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its customers and capitalize on positive trends associated with electric vehicles. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company received total net new business awards representing $84.9 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. The total included $36.4 million in net new business awards on electric vehicle platforms.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales



Three Months Ended June 30,



Variance Due To:

2023

2022

Change



Volume /

Mix*

Foreign

Exchange

(dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers



















North America $ 368,810

$ 331,687

$ 37,123



$ 39,691

$ (2,568) Europe 177,897

126,287

51,610



47,513

4,097 Asia Pacific 111,222

85,779

25,443



31,750

(6,307) South America 33,514

26,261

7,253



7,460

(207) Total Automotive 691,443

570,014

121,429



126,414

(4,985) Corporate, eliminations and other 32,297

35,903

(3,606)



(3,905)

299 Consolidated sales $ 723,740

$ 605,917

$ 117,823



$ 122,509

$ (4,686)



* Net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was mainly driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the stabilization of the supply environment and elimination of prior year COVID-19 related restrictions in China .

The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Chinese Renminbi, Euro and Canadian Dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30,



Variance Due To:

2023

2022

Change



Volume/

Mix*

Foreign

Exchange

Cost

(Increases)/

Decreases

(dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA























North America $ 23,849

$ 15,441

$ 8,408



$ 11,632

$ (8,280)

$ 5,056 Europe 16,260

(15,316)

31,576



31,036

(1,559)

2,099 Asia Pacific 7,194

(7,799)

14,993



9,700

2,093

3,200 South America 3,375

(1,298)

4,673



2,194

1,679

800 Total Automotive 50,678

(8,972)

59,650



54,562

(6,067)

11,155 Corporate, eliminations and other (2,739)

(1,402)

(1,337)



615

100

(2,052) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 47,939

$ (10,374)

$ 58,313



$ 55,177

$ (5,967)

$ 9,103



* Net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the stabilization of the supply environment and elimination of prior year COVID-19 related restrictions in China .

The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar and Polish Zloty.

The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes:

Cash and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $73.1 million. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was $229.6 million at the end of the second quarter 2023. The amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility was undrawn at quarter end.

Based on current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, the Company believes it has sufficient financial resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future. These financial resources include current cash on hand, continuing access to flexible credit facilities, and expected future positive cash generation.

Outlook

Industry projections for global light vehicle production anticipate continued modest growth through the remainder of the year. The Company expects to leverage incremental production volumes to drive further operating efficiencies. In addition, the Company expects to successfully conclude certain remaining commercial negotiations in the third quarter to drive additional inflation recovery and positive, sustainable price adjustments. As a result, the Company anticipates delivering further top line growth and margin expansion in the second half of the year. For the full year, Company management expects results for Sales and Adjusted EBITDA will be in line with the initial 2023 guidance it provided in February.



Initial 2023 Guidance1 (February 2023) Current 2023 Guidance Sales $2.6 - $2.8 billion $2.6 - $2.8 billion Adjusted EBITDA2 $150 - $175 million $150 - $175 million Capital Expenditures $70 - $80 million $70 - $80 million Cash Restructuring $35 - $40 million $20 - $25 million Cash Interest $50 - $55 million $50 - $55 million Net Cash Taxes $10 - $20 million $10 - $20 million Key Light Vehicle Productions

Assumptions (Units)



North America 15.1 million 15.5 million Europe 16.5 million 17.4 million Greater China 26.6 million 26.6 million South America 3.0 million 2.8 million



1 Guidance is representative of management's estimates and expectations as of the date it is published. Current guidance as presented in this press release considers July 2023 S&P Global (IHS Markit) production forecasts for relevant light vehicle platforms and models, customers' planned production schedules and other internal assumptions. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss) because full-year net income (loss) will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Cooper Standard management will host a conference call and webcast on August 4, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2023 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at

https://ir.cooperstandard.com/events .

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada can dial toll-free at 877-870-4263 (international callers dial 412-317-0790) and ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions during Q&A. Participants should dial-in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website ( https://ir.cooperstandard.com ) shortly after the live event.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," "would," or "may," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other items, such factors may include: volatility or decline of the Company's stock price, or absence of stock price appreciation; impacts, including commodity cost increases and disruptions related to the war in Ukraine and the COVID-related lockdowns in China; our ability to achieve commercial recoveries and to offset the adverse impact of higher commodity and other costs through pricing and other negotiations with our customers; the impact, and expected continued impact, of the COVID-19 outbreak on our financial condition and results of operations; significant risks to our liquidity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic risk; prolonged or material contractions in automotive sales and production volumes; our inability to realize sales represented by awarded business; escalating pricing pressures; loss of large customers or significant platforms; our ability to successfully compete in the automotive parts industry; availability and increasing volatility in costs of manufactured components and raw materials; disruption in our supply base; competitive threats and commercial risks associated with our diversification strategy through our Advanced Technology Group; possible variability of our working capital requirements; risks associated with our international operations, including changes in laws, regulations, and policies governing the terms of foreign trade such as increased trade restrictions and tariffs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to control the operations of our joint ventures for our sole benefit; our substantial amount of indebtedness and variable rates of interest; our ability to obtain adequate financing sources in the future; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us under our debt instruments; the underfunding of our pension plans; significant changes in discount rates and the actual return on pension assets; effectiveness of continuous improvement programs and other cost savings plans; manufacturing facility closings or consolidation; our ability to execute new program launches; our ability to meet customers' needs for new and improved products; the possibility that our acquisitions and divestitures may not be successful; product liability, warranty and recall claims brought against us; laws and regulations, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings, claims or investigations against us; work stoppages or other labor disruptions with our employees or our customers' employees; the ability of our intellectual property to withstand legal challenges; cyber-attacks, data privacy concerns, other disruptions in, or the inability to implement upgrades to, our information technology systems; the possible volatility of our annual effective tax rate; the possibility of a failure to maintain effective controls and procedures; the possibility of future impairment charges to our goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to identify, attract, develop and retain a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce; our ability to procure insurance at reasonable rates; and our dependence on our subsidiaries for cash to satisfy our obligations.; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

This press release also contains estimates and other information that is based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.

Financial statements and related notes follow:

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands except per share and share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales $ 723,740

$ 605,917

$ 1,406,198

$ 1,218,901 Cost of products sold 646,026

590,541

1,286,656

1,181,983 Gross profit 77,714

15,376

119,542

36,918 Selling, administration & engineering expenses 54,605

52,282

106,694

104,186 Gain on sale of fixed assets, net —

(33,391)

—

(33,391) Amortization of intangibles 1,672

1,737

3,479

3,483 Restructuring charges 8,499

3,482

10,878

11,313 Impairment charges 654

3

654

458 Operating profit (loss) 12,284

(8,737)

(2,163)

(49,131) Interest expense, net of interest income (34,034)

(18,454)

(64,254)

(36,631) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates 656

(3,446)

458

(4,802) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt —

—

(81,885)

— Other expense, net (2,561)

(1,509)

(6,565)

(2,720) Loss before income taxes (23,655)

(32,146)

(154,409)

(93,284) Income tax expense 4,765

2,005

5,123

2,657 Net loss (28,420)

(34,151)

(159,532)

(95,941) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 591

904

1,336

1,334 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (27,829)

$ (33,247)

$ (158,196)

$ (94,607)















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 17,334,918

17,189,128

17,282,462

17,162,915 Diluted 17,334,918

17,189,128

17,282,462

17,162,915















Loss per share:













Basic $ (1.61)

$ (1.93)

$ (9.15)

$ (5.51) Diluted $ (1.61)

$ (1.93)

$ (9.15)

$ (5.51)

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,063

$ 186,875 Accounts receivable, net 390,033

358,700 Tooling receivable, net 94,579

95,965 Inventories 172,999

157,756 Prepaid expenses 25,779

31,170 Income tax receivable and refundable credits 13,315

13,668 Other current assets 114,108

101,515 Total current assets 883,876

945,649 Property, plant and equipment, net 624,073

642,860 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 87,341

94,571 Goodwill 142,114

142,023 Intangible assets, net 43,702

47,641 Other assets 89,713

90,785 Total assets $ 1,870,819

$ 1,963,529







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Debt payable within one year $ 49,813

$ 54,130 Accounts payable 357,682

338,210 Payroll liabilities 106,865

99,029 Accrued liabilities 141,956

119,463 Current operating lease liabilities 19,099

20,786 Total current liabilities 675,415

631,618 Long-term debt 1,012,289

982,054 Pension benefits 101,369

98,481 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 31,163

31,014 Long-term operating lease liabilities 72,156

77,617 Other liabilities 40,130

41,553 Total liabilities 1,932,522

1,862,337 Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized;

19,262,362 shares issued and 17,196,553 shares outstanding as of

June 30, 2023, and 19,173,838 shares issued and 17,108,029

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 17

17 Additional paid-in capital 509,106

507,498 Retained deficit (348,027)

(189,831) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (215,325)

(209,971) Total Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. equity (54,229)

107,713 Noncontrolling interests (7,474)

(6,521) Total equity (61,703)

101,192 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,870,819

$ 1,963,529

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands)









Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Operating Activities:





Net loss $ (159,532)

$ (95,941) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 52,319

60,062 Amortization of intangibles 3,479

3,483 Gain on sale of fixed assets, net —

(33,391) Impairment charges 654

458 Share-based compensation expense 2,705

1,625 Equity in losses of affiliates, net of dividends related to earnings 720

7,804 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt 81,885

— Payment-in-kind interest 27,500

— Deferred income taxes 20

(5,096) Other 2,376

1,178 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,024

59,583 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,150

(235) Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (46,760)

(44,278) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets —

52,633 Other 1,638

32 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (45,122)

8,387 Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 925,020

— Repayment and refinancing of long-term debt (927,046)

— Principal payments on long-term debt (949)

(2,536) Decrease in short-term debt, net (1,240)

(1,666) Debt issuance costs and other fees (74,376)

— Taxes withheld and paid on employees' share-based payment awards (209)

(526) Other (238)

651 Net cash used in financing activities (79,038)

(4,077) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,565)

7,103 Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (111,575)

11,178 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 192,807

251,128 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 81,232

$ 262,306







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

Balance as of

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,063

$ 186,875 Restricted cash included in other current assets 6,550

4,650 Restricted cash included in other assets 1,619

1,282 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 81,232

$ 192,807

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share and free cash flow are measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP and which exclude certain non-cash and special items that may obscure trends and operating performance not indicative of the Company's core financial activities. Net new business is a measure not recognized under U.S. GAAP which is a representation of potential incremental future revenue but which may not fully reflect all external impacts to future revenue. Management considers EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business to be key indicators of the Company's operating performance and believes that these and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance. In addition, similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the Company's financing arrangements and management uses these measures for developing internal budgets and forecasting purposes. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect income tax expense (benefit), interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively, outstanding during the period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt. Net new business reflects anticipated sales from formally awarded programs, less lost business, discontinued programs and replacement programs and is based on S&P Global (IHS Markit) forecast production volumes. The calculation of "net new business" does not reflect customer price reductions on existing programs and may be impacted by various assumptions embedded in the respective calculation, including actual vehicle production levels on new programs, foreign exchange rates and the timing of major program launches.

When analyzing the Company's operating performance, investors should use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business as supplements to, and not as alternatives for, net income (loss), operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and not as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. Other companies may report EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business differently and therefore the Company's results may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), it should be noted that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to or in excess of the adjustments in the below presentation. This presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by special items. Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss) and free cash flow follow.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from net loss:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (27,829)

$ (33,247)

$ (158,196)

$ (94,607) Income tax expense 4,765

2,005

5,123

2,657 Interest expense, net of interest income 34,034

18,454

64,254

36,631 Depreciation and amortization 27,816

31,412

55,798

63,545 EBITDA $ 38,786

$ 18,624

$ (33,021)

$ 8,226 Restructuring charges 8,499

3,482

10,878

11,313 Deconsolidation of joint venture (1) —

—

—

2,257 Impairment charges (2) 654

3

654

458 Gain on sale of fixed assets, net (3) —

(33,391)

—

(33,391) Indirect tax adjustments (4) —

908

—

908 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (5) —

—

81,885

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,939

$ (10,374)

$ 60,396

$ (10,229)















Sales $ 723,740

$ 605,917

$ 1,406,198

$ 1,218,901 Net loss margin (3.8) %

(5.5) %

(11.2) %

(7.8) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.6 %

(1.7) %

4.3 %

(0.8) %





(1) Loss attributable to deconsolidation of a joint venture in the Asia Pacific region, which required adjustment to fair value. (2) Non-cash impairment charges in 2023 related to certain assets in Asia Pacific and non-cash impairment charges in 2022 related to idle assets in Europe. (3) In the first quarter of 2022, the Company signed a sale-leaseback agreement on one of its European facilities, and a gain was recognized in the second quarter of 2022. (4) Impact of prior period indirect tax adjustments. (5) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt relating to the Refinancing Transactions.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss Per Share

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands except per share and share amounts)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net loss and the respective loss per share amounts:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (27,829)

$ (33,247)

$ (158,196)

$ (94,607) Restructuring charges 8,499

3,482

10,878

11,313 Deconsolidation of joint venture (1) —

—

—

2,257 Impairment charges (2) 654

3

654

458 Gain on sale of fixed assets, net (3) —

(33,391)

—

(33,391) Indirect tax adjustments (4) —

908

—

908 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (5) —

—

81,885

— Tax impact of adjusting items (6) (1,284)

3,768

(1,355)

3,184 Adjusted net loss $ (19,960)

$ (58,477)

$ (66,134)

$ (109,878)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 17,334,918

17,189,128

17,282,462

17,162,915 Diluted 17,334,918

17,189,128

17,282,462

17,162,915















Loss per share:













Basic $ (1.61)

$ (1.93)

$ (9.15)

$ (5.51) Diluted $ (1.61)

$ (1.93)

$ (9.15)

$ (5.51)















Adjusted loss per share:













Basic $ (1.15)

$ (3.40)

$ (3.83)

$ (6.40) Diluted $ (1.15)

$ (3.40)

$ (3.83)

$ (6.40)





(1) Loss attributable to deconsolidation of a joint venture in the Asia Pacific region, which required adjustment to fair value. (2) Non-cash impairment charges in 2023 related to certain assets in Asia Pacific and non-cash impairment charges in 2022 related to idle assets in Europe. (3) In the first quarter of 2022, the Company signed a sale-leaseback agreement on one of its European facilities, and a gain was recognized in the second quarter of 2022. (4) Impact of prior period indirect tax adjustments. (5) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt relating to the Refinancing Transactions. (6) Represents the elimination of the income tax impact of the above adjustments by calculating the income tax impact of these adjusting items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred and other discrete tax expense.

Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

The following table defines free cash flow:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (13,229)

$ 11,978

$ 17,150

$ (235) Capital expenditures (17,497)

(11,964)

(46,760)

(44,278) Free cash flow $ (30,726)

$ 14

$ (29,610)

$ (44,513)

