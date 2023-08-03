Blue Lion Capital Comments on the Bloomberg News article that HomeStreet Bank Is Said to Explore Options Including Sale

Believes HomeStreet Should Sell its FNMA DUS License

Believes a Sale Could Generate $100 - $150 million in Proceeds and the Associated Gain Would Allow HomeStreet to Transform its Balance Sheet and Remove Viability Concerns

Believes Maximizing the Value of the FNMA DUS License Will Result in A Significant Revaluation of the Stock

Encourages Shareholders and Interested Buyers to Contact Mark Patterson, HomeStreet's Lead Independent Director

DALLAS, August 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lion Capital, a Dallas-based investment firm ("Blue Lion") that beneficially owns approximately 2.0% of the stock of HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) ("HomeStreet" or the "Company"), has issued a letter to shareholders regarding the Bloomberg News article dated August 1, 2023 that HomeStreet Bank is exploring options including a sale.

Blue Lion believes that HomeStreet should immediately proceed with a sale of its FNMA DUS license and use the proceeds from the sale to re-position its balance sheet and remove the concerns regarding the viability of the bank. Blue Lion's full rationale is laid out in the letter and the link is below.

This is not the first time that Blue Lion has made comments regarding HomeStreet and its DUS license. On June 13, 2019, after Dwight Capital made an offer to purchase the DUS license and associated mortgage servicing rights form HomeStreet, Blue Lion issued a press release encouraging the Board of Directors to fully engage with Dwight Capital and other interested parties to determine the value of the license. A link to this press release is below.

At present, rather than aggressively pursuing options to remove the potential of bank failure, HomeStreet's management is hoping the current interest rate environment will change. "Hope is not a strategy" states Chuck Griege, Blue Lion's managing partner. As a result, Blue Lion is strongly encouraging all shareholders to contact Mark Patterson, HomeStreet's lead independent director and express support for this strategy.

Important Information

Investor Contact:

Chuck Griege

Managing Partner

Blue Lion Capital

214-855-2430

chuck@bluelioncap.com

