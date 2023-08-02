Exxat Announces Recipients of the 2023 Student Scholarship Program

The Exxat Student Scholarship Program Recognizes Achievements of 16 Students

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat , a leading provider of clinical and experiential education management solutions, today announced the achievements of 16 students through the Exxat Student Scholarship program. These scholarships are awarded across four categories: Scholarly Productivity, Diversity and Inclusion, Leadership, and Care for Underserved Communities, spotlighting the contributions of these students to the future of healthcare.

"Each year, through the Exxat Scholarship Program, we have the privilege of encountering remarkable young individuals who exhibit a desire to make a positive impact on the world and in their respective fields," said Aarti Vaishnav, Founder and CEO of Exxat. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients. It is inspiring to witness their achievements and hear about their aspirations for the years ahead."

The Scholarly Productivity Award recognizes students who have made significant contributions to the body of evidence in their respective professions, thereby advancing evidence-based practice and improving patient care. The 2023-24 academic year recipients of the award are:

Emilia Kaszyk : Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis , Physical Therapy

Max Frenkel: University of Wisconsin - Madison, MD /PhD

Alexandra McDonald : Baylor University, Physical Therapy

Fiona Smith : Cizik School of Nursing at UTHealth Houston, PhD in Nursing

The Diversity and Inclusion Award honors students who promote diversity and inclusion in the healthcare workforce, leading to improved healthcare outcomes for all. The 2023-24 academic year recipients of the award are:

Chanel Green : Southern California University of Health Sciences, Physician Assistant

Natalia Umanzor : Stony Brook University, Occupational Therapy

Christyn Mitchell : Thomas Jefferson University , Doctor of Health Sciences

Tiffany Blanco: Stony Brook University, Speech-Language Pathology (SLP)

The Leadership Award recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities in both the classroom and the community, inspiring others and making a positive impact. The 2023-24 academic year recipients of the award are:

Joe Podurgiel: University of Connecticut , Physical Therapy

Heather Burrum: University of Michigan-Flint , Physical Therapy

Jenna Shaw : University of Kansas Medical Center, Occupational Therapy

Kelli Daniels : South College, Physical Therapy

The Care for Underserved Communities Award recognizes the pivotal role played by recipients in overcoming barriers to healthcare access in underserved communities and helping these communities thrive. The 2023-24 academic year recipients are:

Julia Galanto: Wingate University , Physical Therapy

Sharlene Lansiquot : Andrews University, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)

Abriana Berkowitz : Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis , Physical Therapy

Mason Myers: The Ohio State University , Physical Therapy

Information and the online application for the 2024-2025 Exxat Student Scholarship will be available in March 2024. To learn more about Exxat's Scholarship Program, visit here .

