CVS Health reports second quarter results

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation® (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter highlights

Total revenues increased to $88.9 billion , up 10.3% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.48 and Adjusted EPS of $2.21

Key financial data



Three Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 88,921

$ 80,636

$ 8,285 Operating income 3,234

4,669

(1,435) Adjusted operating income (1) 4,481

5,002

(521) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.48

$ 2.29

$ (0.81) Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.21

$ 2.53

$ (0.32)

Year-to-date highlights

Total revenues increased to $174.2 billion , up 10.6% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $3.13 and Adjusted EPS of $4.41

Generated cash flow from operations of $13.3 billion

Note: Financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 throughout this press release has been revised to conform with certain current period financial statement changes as described on page 16.

2023 Full-year guidance

Revised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.53 to $6.75 from $6.90 to $7.12

Confirmed Adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.50 to $8.70

Confirmed cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion

CEO Commentary

"Our diversified business model delivered strong results this quarter. We continue to execute on our strategy to expand access to health services across our care delivery channels and strengthen our engagement with consumers to improve their health and well-being."

-Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health President and CEO

In the spotlight On May 2, 2023, completed the acquisition of Oak Street Health, a leading multi-payor, value-based primary care company with approximately 600 primary care providers and more than 170 medical centers across 21 states. In July 2023, announced the launch of Caremark® Cost SaverTM to help lower pharmacy out-of-pocket drug costs for CVS Caremark clients' members. Through the new program, eligible members will have automatic access to GoodRx's prescription pricing to allow them to pay lower prices, when available, on generic medications in a seamless experience at the pharmacy counter. Returned $795 million to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 12 and endnotes beginning on page 25 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 14 through 15 and page 24 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated second quarter results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 88,921

$ 80,636

$ 8,285

$ 174,199

$ 157,462

$ 16,737 Operating income 3,234

4,669

(1,435)

6,680

8,214

(1,534) Adjusted operating income (1) 4,481

5,002

(521)

8,851

9,609

(758) Net income 1,914

3,039

(1,125)

4,056

5,394

(1,338) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.48

$ 2.29

$ (0.81)

$ 3.13

$ 4.06

$ (0.93) Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.21

$ 2.53

$ (0.32)

$ 4.41

$ 4.82

$ (0.41)

Q2 2023 financial results

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year:

Total revenues increased 10.3% driven by growth across all segments.

Operating income decreased 30.7% primarily due to the decrease in adjusted operating income described below, a restructuring charge and acquisition-related transaction and integration costs recorded in the current year, as well as the absence of a $225 million pre-tax gain on the sale of PayFlex Holdings, Inc. ("PayFlex") recorded in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income decreased 10.4% primarily driven by declines in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments, partially offset by increases in the Health Services segment. See pages 4 through 6 for additional discussion of adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.

Interest expense increased $103 million or 17.7%, due to higher debt in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to fund the acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. ("Signify Health") and Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street Health").

The effective income tax rate decreased to 25.5% compared to 26.4% primarily due to basis differences on the sale of PayFlex in the prior year.

Restructuring program

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company developed an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. In connection with the development of this plan and the recently completed acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health, the Company also conducted a strategic review of its various transformation initiatives and determined that it would terminate certain initiatives. In connection with the restructuring plan, during the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $496 million pre-tax restructuring charge. The restructuring charge is reflected in the Corporate/Other segment. The restructuring program is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2023.

Health Care Benefits segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 26,747

$ 22,741

$ 4,006

$ 52,624

$ 45,835

$ 6,789 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,541

1,923

(382)

3,365

3,784

(419) Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3) 86.2 %

82.7 %

3.5 %

85.4 %

83.0 %

2.4 % Medical membership (4)











25.6

24.4

1.2

Total revenues increased 17.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year driven by growth across all product lines.

Adjusted operating income decreased 19.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year, reflecting increased outpatient utilization in Medicare Advantage when compared with pandemic influenced utilization levels in the prior year, as well as the impact of lower year-over-year prior period development. These decreases were partially offset by higher net investment income in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year and the continuing benefit of operating expense leverage.

The MBR increased to 86.2% in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 82.7% in the prior year driven by increased outpatient utilization in Medicare Advantage when compared with pandemic influenced utilization levels in the prior year, as well as the impact of lower year-over-year prior period development.

Medical membership as of June 30, 2023 of 25.6 million increased 121 thousand members compared with March 31, 2023 , reflecting increases in the Commercial and Medicare product lines. These increases were partially offset by a decline in the Medicaid product line, primarily attributable to the resumption of Medicaid redeterminations following the expiration of the public health emergency.

The segment experienced unfavorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Government Services business during the three months ended June 30, 2023 , primarily attributable to first quarter 2023 Medicare Advantage performance. This was partially offset by favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in the segment's Commercial business during the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $612 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 . This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2023 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Health Services segment

The Health Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 46,215

$ 42,938

$ 3,277

$ 90,806

$ 82,553

$ 8,253 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,894

1,830

64

3,574

3,301

273 Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) 576.6

583.8

(7.2)

1,163.9

1,150.3

13.6

Total revenues increased 7.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix, growth in specialty pharmacy, brand inflation and the acquisitions of Oak Street Health and Signify Health. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Adjusted operating income increased 3.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics, including increased contributions from the products and services of the Company's group purchasing organization. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements and decreased COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the segment's MinuteClinic ® walk-in medical clinics compared to the prior year.

Pharmacy claims processed decreased slightly on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year, reflecting an expected Medicaid customer contract change during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations. The decrease was largely offset by net new business.

See the supplemental information on page 20 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Services segment.

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The segment also provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities and pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 28,784

$ 26,746

$ 2,038

$ 56,706

$ 52,644

$ 4,062 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,413

1,710

(297)

2,547

3,283

(736) Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 405.7

401.3

4.4

810.5

796.4

14.1

Total revenues increased 7.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix, increased prescription volume and brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by the impact of recent generic introductions, decreased COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and over-the-counter ("OTC") test kit sales, continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and a decrease in store count.

Adjusted operating income decreased 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure, decreased COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, as well as lower front store volume, including the impact of a weaker cough, cold and flu season compared to the prior year and decreased contributions from COVID-19 OTC test kits. These decreases were partially offset by the increased prescription volume described above and improved generic drug purchasing.

Prescriptions filled increased 1.1% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization, partially offset by a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations and the decrease in store count. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 2.4% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year.

Same store prescription volume(6)(12) increased 3.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year, or 4.9% excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations.

See the supplemental information on page 21 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

2023 Full-year guidance

The Company revised its full-year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.53 to $6.75 from $6.90 to $7.12 and confirmed its full-year 2023 Adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.50 to $8.70. The Company also confirmed its full-year 2023 cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

The adjustments between full-year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital losses, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs related to the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health, a restructuring charge, office real estate optimization charges, a loss on assets held for sale and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

Teleconference and webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call today for investors at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter results. An audio webcast of the call will be broadcast simultaneously for all interested parties through the Investor Relations section of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

In addition, the Company will be hosting an Investor Day on December 5, 2023. Additional details will be forthcoming.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 purpose-driven colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. We support individuals with their health – whether that's managing health conditions, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health services in the most convenient ways. Our goal is to create seamless connections across the health care system, simplifying the experience and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, Ms. Lynch's quotation, the information under the headings "2023 Full-year guidance" and "In the spotlight" and the information included in the reconciliations and endnotes. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of COVID-19 and CVS Health's acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health as well as additional risks and uncertainties as described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

- Tables Follow -

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Products $ 60,539

$ 56,794

$ 118,686

$ 109,316 Premiums 25,108

21,260

49,460

42,891 Services 3,000

2,436

5,445

4,941 Net investment income 274

146

608

314 Total revenues 88,921

80,636

174,199

157,462 Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 53,536

49,290

104,991

94,799 Health care costs 21,782

17,490

42,230

35,413 Restructuring charge 496

—

496

— Opioid litigation charge —

—

—

484 Loss on assets held for sale —

—

349

41 Operating expenses 9,873

9,187

19,453

18,511 Total operating costs 85,687

75,967

167,519

149,248 Operating income 3,234

4,669

6,680

8,214 Interest expense 686

583

1,275

1,169 Other income (22)

(43)

(44)

(85) Income before income tax provision 2,570

4,129

5,449

7,130 Income tax provision 656

1,090

1,393

1,736 Net income 1,914

3,039

4,056

5,394 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (13)

(10)

(19)

(11) Net income attributable to CVS Health $ 1,901

$ 3,029

$ 4,037

$ 5,383















Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:













Basic $ 1.48

$ 2.31

$ 3.15

$ 4.10 Diluted $ 1.48

$ 2.29

$ 3.13

$ 4.06 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 1,283

1,313

1,283

1,312 Diluted 1,287

1,321

1,289

1,325 Dividends declared per share $ 0.605

$ 0.55

$ 1.21

$ 1.10

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In millions June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,807

$ 12,945 Investments 3,080

2,778 Accounts receivable, net 29,546

27,276 Inventories 17,291

19,090 Assets held for sale 620

908 Other current assets 3,412

2,636 Total current assets 67,756

65,633 Long-term investments 22,114

21,096 Property and equipment, net 13,001

12,873 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,703

17,872 Goodwill 91,260

78,150 Intangible assets, net 30,118

24,803 Separate accounts assets 3,267

3,228 Other assets 4,852

4,620 Total assets $ 250,071

$ 228,275







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 13,367

$ 14,838 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 20,417

19,423 Health care costs payable 11,998

10,142 Policyholders' funds 1,411

1,500 Accrued expenses 22,831

18,745 Other insurance liabilities 4,866

1,089 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,706

1,678 Short-term debt 1,000

— Current portion of long-term debt 1,402

1,778 Liabilities held for sale 208

228 Total current liabilities 79,206

69,421 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,609

16,800 Long-term debt 61,419

50,476 Deferred income taxes 4,588

4,016 Separate accounts liabilities 3,267

3,228 Other long-term insurance liabilities 5,659

5,835 Other long-term liabilities 6,321

6,730 Total liabilities 177,069

156,506







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and capital surplus 48,649

48,193 Treasury stock (33,933)

(31,858) Retained earnings 58,868

56,398 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (858)

(1,264) Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 72,726

71,469 Noncontrolling interests 276

300 Total shareholders' equity 73,002

71,769 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 250,071

$ 228,275

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 175,567

$ 151,769 Cash paid for prescriptions dispensed and health services rendered (101,318)

(90,887) Insurance benefits paid (41,108)

(33,920) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (17,686)

(15,119) Interest and investment income received 801

200 Interest paid (1,131)

(1,150) Income taxes paid (1,779)

(1,887) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,346

9,006







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 3,640

4,360 Purchases of investments (4,499)

(5,010) Purchases of property and equipment (1,575)

(1,459) Acquisitions (net of cash and restricted cash acquired) (16,474)

(125) Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries (net of cash and restricted cash sold of $2,807 in 2022) —

(1,943) Other 32

54 Net cash used in investing activities (18,876)

(4,123)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net 1,000

— Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan 5,000

— Repayment of short-term loan (5,000)

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 10,898

— Repayments of long-term debt (1,787)

(1,529) Repurchase of common stock (2,016)

(2,000) Dividends paid (1,574)

(1,462) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 120

348 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (168)

(329) Other (121)

(139) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,352

(5,111) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 822

(228) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 13,305

12,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 14,127

$ 12,463

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2023

2022 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 4,056

$ 5,394 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,105

2,131 Stock-based compensation 307

236 Gain on sale of subsidiary —

(225) Deferred income taxes and other noncash items 87

(246) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (804)

(2,687) Inventories 1,800

469 Other assets (913)

(286) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable (118)

2,033 Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 4,334

1,286 Other liabilities 2,492

901 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,346

$ 9,006

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact of net realized capital gains or losses, described in further detail below. Prior period financial information throughout this press release has been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

The Company's net realized capital gains and losses arise from various types of transactions, primarily in the course of managing a portfolio of assets that support the payment of insurance liabilities. Net realized capital gains and losses are reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in net investment income (loss) within each segment. These capital gains and losses are the result of investment decisions, market conditions and other economic developments that are unrelated to the performance of the Company's business, and the amount and timing of these capital gains and losses do not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding net realized capital gains and losses enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 , the acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 , the restructuring charge is primarily comprised of severance and employee-related costs and asset impairment charges. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company developed an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. In connection with the development of this plan and the recently completed acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health, the Company also conducted a strategic review of its various transformation initiatives and determined that it would terminate certain initiatives. The restructuring charge is reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 , the office real estate optimization charges primarily relate to the abandonment of leased real estate and the related right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the planned reduction of corporate office real estate space in response to the Company's new flexible work arrangement. The office real estate optimization charges are reflected in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits, Health Services and Corporate/Other segments.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023 , the loss on assets held for sale relates to the Company's long-term care ("LTC") reporting unit within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. During 2022, the Company determined that its LTC business was no longer a strategic asset and committed to a plan to sell it, at which time the LTC business met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and its net assets were accounted for as assets held for sale. As of June 30, 2023 , the net assets of the LTC business continued to meet the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and the carrying value of the LTC business reflected its estimated fair value less costs to sell. During the first quarter of 2023, a loss on assets held for sale was recorded to write down the carrying value of the LTC business to the Company's best estimate of the ultimate selling price which reflects its estimated fair value less costs to sell. During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the loss on assets held for sale relates to the Company's international health care business domiciled in Thailand (" Thailand business"), which was included in the Commercial Business reporting unit in the Health Care Benefits segment. The sale of the Thailand business closed in the second quarter of 2022, and the ultimate loss on the sale was not material.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 , the gain on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax gain on the sale of PayFlex, which the Company sold on June 1, 2022 , for approximately $775 million . The gain on divestiture is reflected as a reduction in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Health Care Benefits segment.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the opioid litigation charge relates to an agreement to resolve substantially all opioid claims against the Company by the State of Florida . The opioid litigation charge is reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.

The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision. During the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company's adjusted income tax provision also excludes the impact of certain discrete tax items concluded in the first quarter of 2022.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 25 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 14 through 15 and page 24.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as

reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income to segment adjusted operating income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,160

$ 1,767

$ 1,349

$ (1,042)

$ 3,234 Amortization of intangible assets 294

125

65

1

485 Net realized capital (gains) losses 78

—

(1)

21

98 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

—

—

157

157 Restructuring charge —

—

—

496

496 Office real estate optimization charges 9

2

—

—

11 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,541

$ 1,894

$ 1,413

$ (367)

$ 4,481



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,785

$ 1,789

$ 1,570

$ (475)

$ 4,669 Amortization of intangible assets 296

41

122

1

460 Net realized capital losses 67

—

18

13

98 Gain on divestiture of subsidiary (225)

—

—

—

(225) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,923

$ 1,830

$ 1,710

$ (461)

$ 5,002



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 2,568

$ 3,405

$ 2,066

$ (1,359)

$ 6,680 Amortization of intangible assets 589

166

130

2

887 Net realized capital losses 177

—

2

24

203 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

—

—

200

200 Restructuring charge —

—

—

496

496 Office real estate optimization charges 31

3

—

2

36 Loss on assets held for sale —

—

349

—

349 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 3,365

$ 3,574

$ 2,547

$ (635)

$ 8,851



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 3,252

$ 3,216

$ 3,005

$ (1,259)

$ 8,214 Amortization of intangible assets 591

85

244

2

922 Net realized capital losses 125

—

34

14

173 Loss on assets held for sale 41

—

—

—

41 Gain on divestiture of subsidiary (225)

—

—

—

(225) Opioid litigation charge —

—

—

484

484 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 3,784

$ 3,301

$ 3,283

$ (759)

$ 9,609

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health

and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 1,901

$ 1.48

$ 3,029

$ 2.29 Amortization of intangible assets 485

0.38

460

0.35 Net realized capital losses 98

0.08

98

0.07 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 157

0.12

—

— Restructuring charge 496

0.38

—

— Office real estate optimization charges 11

0.01

—

— Gain on divestiture of subsidiary —

—

(225)

(0.17) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (303)

(0.24)

(25)

(0.01) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 2,845

$ 2.21

$ 3,337

$ 2.53















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,287





1,321



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 4,037

$ 3.13

$ 5,383

$ 4.06 Amortization of intangible assets 887

0.69

922

0.70 Net realized capital losses 203

0.16

173

0.13 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 200

0.16

—

— Restructuring charge 496

0.38

—

— Office real estate optimization charges 36

0.03

—

— Loss on assets held for sale 349

0.27

41

0.03 Gain on divestiture of subsidiary —

—

(225)

(0.17) Opioid litigation charge —

—

484

0.36 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (524)

(0.41)

(393)

(0.29) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 5,684

$ 4.41

$ 6,385

$ 4.82















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,289





1,325

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). Effective for the first quarter of 2023, adjusted operating income also excludes the impact of net realized capital gains or losses. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

Segment financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 has been revised to conform with current period presentation for the following items:

Effective for the first quarter of 2023, the Company realigned the composition of its segments to correspond with changes made to its operating model and how the business is managed. As a result of this realignment, the Company formed a new Health Services segment, which in addition to providing a full range of PBM solutions, also delivers health care services in the Company's medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, as well as provider enablement solutions. In addition, the Company created a new Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, which includes its retail and long-term care pharmacy operations and related pharmacy services, as well as its retail front store operations. This segment will also provide pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The Company also discontinued its former segment reporting practice for activity under its Maintenance Choice ® program as described in Note (b) of the table on page 17. Following this segment realignment, the Company's four reportable segments are: Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other.

Effective January 1, 2023 , the Company adopted a new accounting standard related to the accounting for long-duration insurance contracts using a modified retrospective transition method. Refer to Note 1 ''Significant Accounting Policies'' in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 for further information regarding the adoption of this accounting standard.

Effective January 1, 2023 , the Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of net realized capital gains or losses, described in further detail on page 11.

The impact of these items on segment financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is reflected in the "Adjustments" lines of the table on page 17.

The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services (a)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations (b)

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















June 30, 2023





















Total revenues $ 26,747

$ 46,215

$ 28,784

$ 83

$ (12,908)

$ 88,921 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,541

1,894

1,413

(367)

—

4,481 June 30, 2022





















Total revenues, as previously reported $ 22,756

$ 42,812

$ 26,286

$ 110

$ (11,328)

$ 80,636 Adjustments (15)

126

460

—

(571)

— Total revenues, as adjusted $ 22,741

$ 42,938

$ 26,746

$ 110

$ (11,899)

$ 80,636 Adjusted operating income (loss), as previously reported $ 1,831

$ 1,855

$ 1,862

$ (555)

$ (183)

$ 4,810 Adjustments 92

(25)

(152)

94

183

192 Adjusted operating income (loss), as adjusted (1) $ 1,923

$ 1,830

$ 1,710

$ (461)

$ —

$ 5,002























Six Months Ended





















June 30, 2023





















Total revenues $ 52,624

$ 90,806

$ 56,706

$ 271

$ (26,208)

$ 174,199 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 3,365

3,574

2,547

(635)

—

8,851 June 30, 2022





















Total revenues, as previously reported $ 45,865

$ 82,273

$ 51,704

$ 236

$ (22,616)

$ 157,462 Adjustments (30)

280

940

—

(1,190)

— Total revenues, as adjusted $ 45,835

$ 82,553

$ 52,644

$ 236

$ (23,806)

$ 157,462 Adjusted operating income (loss), as previously reported $ 3,582

$ 3,491

$ 3,467

$ (860)

$ (387)

$ 9,293 Adjustments 202

(190)

(184)

101

387

316 Adjusted operating income (loss), as adjusted (1) $ 3,784

$ 3,301

$ 3,283

$ (759)

$ —

$ 9,609





















(a) Total revenues of the Health Services segment include approximately $3.4 billion and $3.1 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $7.5 billion and $6.9 billion of retail co-payments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Health Services segment, and/or the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. Prior to January 1, 2023, intersegment adjusted operating income eliminations occurred when members of the Health Services segment's clients enrolled in Maintenance Choice elected to pick up maintenance prescriptions at one of the Company's retail pharmacies instead of receiving them through the mail. When this occurred, both the Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments recorded the adjusted operating income on a stand-alone basis. Effective January 1, 2023, the adjusted operating income associated with such transactions is reported only in the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, therefore no adjusted operating income elimination is required.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:











Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps") 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 25,095

$ 21,245

$ 49,434

$ 42,859

$ 3,850

18.1 %

$ 6,575

15.3 % Services 1,447

1,408

2,821

2,799

39

2.8 %

22

0.8 % Net investment income 205

88

369

177

117

133.0 %

192

108.5 % Total revenues 26,747

22,741

52,624

45,835

4,006

17.6 %

6,789

14.8 % Health care costs 21,620

17,569

42,215

35,588

4,051

23.1 %

6,627

18.6 % MBR (Health care costs as a % of premium revenues) (3) 86.2 %

82.7 %

85.4 %

83.0 %

350 bps

240 bps Loss on assets held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 41

$ —

— %

$ (41)

(100.0) % Operating expenses 3,967

3,387

7,841

6,954

580

17.1 %

887

12.8 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 14.8 %

14.9 %

14.9 %

15.2 %















Operating income $ 1,160

$ 1,785

$ 2,568

$ 3,252

$ (625)

(35.0) %

$ (684)

(21.0) % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.3 %

7.8 %

4.9 %

7.1 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,541

$ 1,923

$ 3,365

$ 3,784

$ (382)

(19.9) %

$ (419)

(11.1) % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 5.8 %

8.5 %

6.4 %

8.3 %















Premium revenues (by business):





























Government $ 17,944

$ 15,751

$ 35,472

$ 31,946

$ 2,193

13.9 %

$ 3,526

11.0 % Commercial 7,151

5,494

13,962

10,913

1,657

30.2 %

3,049

27.9 %

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (4)













































Commercial 4,033

14,114

18,147

3,949

14,039

17,988

3,136

13,896

17,032

3,158

13,835

16,993 Medicare Advantage 3,408

—

3,408

3,387

—

3,387

3,270

—

3,270

3,216

—

3,216 Medicare Supplement 1,351

—

1,351

1,344

—

1,344

1,363

—

1,363

1,314

—

1,314 Medicaid 2,261

467

2,728

2,293

501

2,794

2,234

497

2,731

2,425

484

2,909 Total medical membership 11,053

14,581

25,634

10,973

14,540

25,513

10,003

14,393

24,396

10,113

14,319

24,432















































Supplemental membership information:







































Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone) 6,094









6,112









6,128









6,051

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 Days Claims Payable (7) 46.9

48.1

51.3

53.4

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Services segment

The following table summarizes the Health Services segment's performance for the respective periods:















Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 44,681

$ 42,250

$ 88,352

$ 81,149

$ 2,431

5.8 %

$ 7,203

8.9 % Services 1,534

688

2,454

1,404

846

123.0 %

1,050

74.8 % Total revenues 46,215

42,938

90,806

82,553

3,277

7.6 %

8,253

10.0 % Cost of products sold 43,271

40,585

85,687

78,207

2,686

6.6 %

7,480

9.6 % Health care costs 383

—

383

—

383

100.0 %

383

100.0 % Gross profit (8) 2,561

2,353

4,736

4,346

208

8.8 %

390

9.0 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8) 5.5 %

5.5 %

5.2 %

5.3 %















Operating expenses $ 794

$ 564

$ 1,331

$ 1,130

$ 230

40.8 %

$ 201

17.8 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 1.7 %

1.3 %

1.5 %

1.4 %















Operating income $ 1,767

$ 1,789

$ 3,405

$ 3,216

$ (22)

(1.2) %

$ 189

5.9 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 3.8 %

4.2 %

3.7 %

3.9 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,894

$ 1,830

$ 3,574

$ 3,301

$ 64

3.5 %

$ 273

8.3 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 4.1 %

4.3 %

3.9 %

4.0 %















Revenues (by distribution channel):





























Pharmacy network (9) $ 27,477

$ 25,896

$ 55,069

$ 50,024

$ 1,581

6.1 %

$ 5,045

10.1 % Mail & specialty (10) 17,229

16,283

33,374

30,951

946

5.8 %

2,423

7.8 % Other 1,509

759

2,363

1,578

750

98.8 %

785

49.7 % Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) (a) 576.6

583.8

1,163.9

1,150.3

(7.2)

(1.2) %

13.6

1.2 % Generic dispensing rate (6) (11) (b) 88.3 %

88.0 %

88.4 %

87.9 %





































(a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, pharmacy claims processed decreased 0.5% and increased 2.1% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Health Services segment's generic dispensing rate was 88.4% and 88.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 88.5% and 88.8% in the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's performance for the respective periods:















Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 28,141

$ 25,870

$ 55,399

$ 50,774

$ 2,271

8.8 %

$ 4,625

9.1 % Services 642

894

1,309

1,904

(252)

(28.2) %

(595)

(31.3) % Net investment income (loss) 1

(18)

(2)

(34)

19

105.6 %

32

94.1 % Total revenues 28,784

26,746

56,706

52,644

2,038

7.6 %

4,062

7.7 % Cost of products sold 22,628

20,181

44,504

39,563

2,447

12.1 %

4,941

12.5 % Gross profit (8) 6,156

6,565

12,202

13,081

(409)

(6.2) %

(879)

(6.7) % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8) 21.4 %

24.5 %

21.5 %

24.8 %















Loss on assets held for sale $ —

$ —

$ 349

$ —

$ —

— %

$ 349

100.0 % Operating expenses 4,807

4,995

9,787

10,076

(188)

(3.8) %

(289)

(2.9) % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 16.7 %

18.7 %

17.3 %

19.1 %















Operating income $ 1,349

$ 1,570

$ 2,066

$ 3,005

$ (221)

(14.1) %

$ (939)

(31.2) % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.7 %

5.9 %

3.6 %

5.7 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,413

$ 1,710

$ 2,547

$ 3,283

$ (297)

(17.4) %

$ (736)

(22.4) % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 4.9 %

6.4 %

4.5 %

6.2 %















Revenues (by major goods/service lines):





























Pharmacy $ 22,614

$ 20,442

$ 44,394

$ 40,412

$ 2,172

10.6 %

$ 3,982

9.9 % Front Store 5,629

5,736

11,226

11,049

(107)

(1.9) %

177

1.6 % Other 540

586

1,088

1,217

(46)

(7.8) %

(129)

(10.6) % Net investment income (loss) 1

(18)

(2)

(34)

19

105.6 %

32

94.1 % Prescriptions filled (5) (6) (a) 405.7

401.3

810.5

796.4

4.4

1.1 %

14.1

1.8 % Same store sales increase (decrease): (12)





























Total 10.9 %

8.1 %

11.3 %

9.4 %















Pharmacy 14.3 %

7.6 %

13.5 %

8.8 %















Front Store (0.3) %

9.9 %

3.5 %

11.8 %















Prescription volume (6) 3.6 %

3.1 %

4.3 %

4.5 %















Generic dispensing rate (6) (11) (b) 89.5 %

88.5 %

89.5 %

88.0 %





































(a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 2.4% and 3.4% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's generic dispensing rate was 89.7% and 89.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 89.7% and 89.8% in the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Corporate/Other segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:















Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 13

$ 15

$ 26

$ 32

$ (2)

(13.3) %

$ (6)

(18.8) % Services 2

19

4

33

(17)

(89.5) %

(29)

(87.9) % Net investment income 68

76

241

171

(8)

(10.5) %

70

40.9 % Total revenues 83

110

271

236

(27)

(24.5) %

35

14.8 % Cost of products sold —

10

1

20

(10)

(100.0) %

(19)

(95.0) % Health care costs 50

88

102

149

(38)

(43.2) %

(47)

(31.5) % Restructuring charge 496

—

496

—

496

100.0 %

496

100.0 % Opioid litigation charge —

—

—

484

—

— %

(484)

(100.0) % Operating expenses 579

487

1,031

842

92

18.9 %

189

22.4 % Operating loss (1,042)

(475)

(1,359)

(1,259)

(567)

(119.4) %

(100)

(7.9) % Adjusted operating loss (1) (367)

(461)

(635)

(759)

94

20.4 %

124

16.3 %

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2023

2022 Health care costs payable, beginning of period $ 10,142

$ 8,678 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 5

8 Less: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) 8

— Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net 10,129

8,670 Acquisitions, net 1,102

— Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 42,705

35,884 Prior years (b) (619)

(666) Total incurred health care costs (c) 42,086

35,218 Less: Claims paid





Current year 32,502

26,971 Prior years 8,800

6,732 Total claims paid 41,302

33,703 Add: Premium deficiency reserve —

5 Health care costs payable, end of period, net 12,015

10,190 Add: Reinsurance recoverables 5

4 Add: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) (22)

8 Health care costs payable, end of period $ 11,998

$ 10,202





















(a) Reflects the difference between the current discount rate and the locked-in discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves which is recorded within accumulated other comprehensive loss on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. Refer to Note 1 ''Significant Accounting Policies'' in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 for further information related to the adoption of the long-duration insurance contracts accounting standard. (b) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (c) Total incurred health care costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 in the table above exclude $42 million and $41 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and $102 million and $149 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. The incurred health care costs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 also exclude $5 million for premium deficiency reserves related to the Company's Medicaid products.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



Year Ending December 31, 2023

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 8,437

$ 6.53

$ 8,733

$ 6.75 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 1,915

1.48

1,895

1.47 Net realized capital losses 203

0.16

203

0.16 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 350

0.27

330

0.26 Restructuring charge 496

0.38

496

0.38 Office real estate optimization charges 70

0.05

60

0.05 Loss on assets held for sale 349

0.27

349

0.27 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (830)

(0.64)

(817)

(0.64) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 10,990

$ 8.50

$ 11,249

$ 8.70















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,293





1,293

Endnotes

(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, losses on assets held for sale, gains/losses on divestitures and opioid litigation charges. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.

(2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, losses on assets held for sale, gains/losses on divestitures, opioid litigation charges, as well as the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and certain discrete tax items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the segment's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the segment's insured Health Care Benefits products.

(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Health Care Benefits segment's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on the Health Care Benefits segment's total revenues and operating results.

(5) Pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or the Company's mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's retail and long-term care pharmacies and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.

(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.

(7) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by its average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.

(8) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold, and, for the Health Services segment, health care costs. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

(9) Health Services pharmacy network revenues relate to claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and LTC pharmacies. Effective January 1, 2023, pharmacy network revenues also include activity associated with Maintenance Choice, which permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order. Maintenance Choice activity was previously reflected in mail & specialty revenues. Prior period financial information has been revised to conform with current period presentation.

(10) Health Services mail & specialty revenues relate to specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as mail order and specialty claims fulfilled by the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. Effective January 1, 2023, mail & specialty revenues exclude Maintenance Choice activity, which is now reflected within pharmacy network revenues. Prior period financial information has been revised to conform with current period presentation.

(11) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug claims processed or prescriptions filled by its total claims processed or prescriptions filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results.

(12) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues and prescriptions from LTC and infusion services operations. Effective January 1, 2023, same store sales also include digital sales initiated online or through mobile applications and fulfilled through the Company's distribution centers. Prior period financial information has been revised to conform with current period presentation. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

