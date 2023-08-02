Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is announcing its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference.

The conference will take place in Boston, MA and brings together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in core sectors - Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sustainability, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail.

Shaun Maine, Group CEO, Greg Berard, Global President and CEO and Avjit Kamboj, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat which will be broadcast live as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

Time: 1:00pm ET

Live Video Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord89/ctsdf/2656588

A video replay of the event will be subsequently archived and available by visiting the Company's IR website.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

