SUPER BOWL LVIII IS GETTING SLIMED ON NICKELODEON!

CBS SPORTS AND NICKELODEON TEAM UP FOR FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL ALTERNATE TELECAST WITH "NICK-IFIED" PRESENTATION OF SUPER BOWL LVIII

Special Slime-Filled Telecast to Air Live on Nickelodeon, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Tandem with CBS Sports' Coverage of Super Bowl LVIII on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are bringing the slime to Las Vegas for the first-ever Super Bowl alternate telecast: a kids and family-centric, surprise-filled special presentation of Super Bowl LVIII, airing exclusively on Nickelodeon Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 (6:30 PM, ET). Building on the groundbreaking success established with Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning special telecast of the 2021 NFL WILD CARD GAME ON NICKELODEON, the alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII will be teeming with next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more. Paramount's multiplatform coverage of Super Bowl LVIII will feature CBS Sports' presentation on the CBS Television Network, which will stream on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, in addition to the Nick-ified telecast exclusively on Nickelodeon.

"This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount. "In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the League through the demonstrated power of our multiplatform portfolio across CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

"We're thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. "Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We're excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world's most popular sporting events."

"We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick's personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl," said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and chief content officer, Movies & Kids & Family at Paramount+. "As we've shown with our prior zeitgeist-busting Wild Card and Nickmas coverage, combining the absolute excitement of NFL action with the creativity that can only come from Nickelodeon's cool POV makes for a must-see event for kids and families everywhere."

"We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII," said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. "There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."

As part of the NFL and Paramount's continued focus on international growth, the Super Bowl Nickelodeon telecast will also be distributed internationally in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on a delayed basis, with further details to be announced soon.

Additional details on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl telecast, including programming, production and announcers, will be revealed later.

Super Bowl LVIII will be CBS Sports' and Nickelodeon's second collaboration of the 2023-24 NFL season as Nickelodeon will also air the NICKELODEON NFL NICKMAS GAME, a slime-filled Christmas Day game, on Monday, Dec. 25 , at 1:00 PM, ET, between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, alongside CBS Sports' presentation on CBS and available to stream live on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, as previously announced in May.

In previous years, CBS Sports' and Nickelodeon's family-friendly telecasts during the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend earned two Sports Emmy Awards in the categories of Outstanding Playoff Coverage and Outstanding Live Graphic Design.

The Nickelodeon Super Bowl telecast and NICKELODEON NFL NICKMAS GAME are produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as executive producers of THE NFL ON CBS, and CBS Sports' Shawn Robbins is coordinating producer of the games. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted current series; and Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted creative.

