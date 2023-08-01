Altair Announces Winners of 2023 Altair Enlighten Award

Polestar, Toyota, Marelli, and others among winners creating a more sustainable, lightweight future
TROY, Mich., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) has named the winners of the 2023 Altair Enlighten Award. Presented in association with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Altair Enlighten Award honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.
"The Altair Enlighten Award is a special award that showcases how the automotive industry's leading minds – from the biggest names to its newest startups – are applying advanced technologies and responsible AI to create a better, greener industry," said James R. Scapa, founder, and chief executive officer, Altair. "Lightweighting, optimization, and sustainability are more important than ever in the modern automotive industry. Altair is proud to honor the innovations that will drive the future of a sustainable industry."
"As always, we're honored to be presenting the Enlighten Award together with Altair, and we look forward to seeing what innovations this year's submissions bring as we work towards a more sustainable automotive ecosystem," said Alan Amici, president, and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research.
The complete list of all winning organizations, runners-up, and honorable mentions are below.
Sustainable Product
- Winner (Passenger Vehicle): Polestar – Polestar 2 MY24
- Winner (Class 8): Nikola Corporation – Nikola Tre FCEV
- Runner-up: Lucid Motors – Lucid Air Sedan
Sustainable Process
- Winner: ArcelorMittal – Use of Biomass for Carbon-Neutral Steelmaking
- Runner-up: Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH, Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Berlin – Reman-Drive - Remanufactured E-Bike Drive
- Honorable Mention: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. – Kasai Hi-Papia, Kasai Original Sustainable Material
Responsible AI
- Winner: Volteras – A Novel Way to Connect the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem
Enabling Technology
- Winner: Toyota, BASF Corp, and US Farathane – World's First Adoption of Resin Frame for IsoDynamic Seat
- Runner-up: NIO – HPDC Material and Processing Methods for Efficient Structural Design
Module Lightweighting
- Winner: Toyota, Adient, and Multimatic – IsoDynamic Seat, Accra® SuperStructure
- Runner-up: Nemak – BMW HPDC E-Bracket
Future of Lightweighting
- Winner: Marelli – Lightweight Urethane for Interior Products
- Runner-up: Solvay Specialty Polymers – Ajedium™ PEEK Slot Liners
- Honorable Mention: WorldAutoSteel, Ricardo plc – Steel Body Structures for Fully Autonomous Vehicles
- Honorable Mention: Michigan Technological University for Auto/Steel Partnership – Steel E-Motive Side Closure Mechanism
The Enlighten Award winners will be announced in an awards ceremony at the CAR Management Briefing Seminars on August 1, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. ET. For more information about the Enlighten Award, visit https://altair.com/enlighten-award.
Partners for the 2023 Enlighten Award include Automotive Engineering SAE, Tech Briefs, Auto Bild Japan, Automobile Industrie, and the Korean Society of Automotive Engineers (KSAE).
