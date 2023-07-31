Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida

New dispensary delivers on brand promise of product quality and variety with convenient locations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Fla. located at 2647 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. The dispensary will be open 9AM – 8:30PM Monday through Saturday and 11AM – 8PM on Sunday.

"Trulieve is committed to offering our Florida patients a broad selection of convenient locations and top-quality products to choose from, while also providing for best-in-class customer service," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "This new location delivers on that commitment and we will continue to seek new opportunities to better serve this community."

Trulieve invites the Kissimmee community to join in celebrating this new dispensary on Friday, August 4 with partner giveaways, music, food trucks, specials discounts and more, starting at 9 AM. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bhang, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, Old Hippie Stash, O.Pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

