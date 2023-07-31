THE RUNWAY OF DREAMS™ FOUNDATION RETURNS TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK WITH A RUNWAY SHOW AND PUBLIC EXHIBIT, RECOGNIZING ADAPTIVE & UNIVERSALLY DESIGNED APPAREL, FOOTWEAR AND PRODUCTS

The fashion show on September 13, 2023, hosted by Shaquem Griffin, will feature Adaptive and Universally Designed apparel, footwear, and products from: Zappos, Kohl's, Target, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger, Stride Rite, Steve Madden, French Toast Adaptive, adidas, and a runway debut of Victoria's Secret and PINK's first-ever Adaptive Intimates.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams™ Foundation, a nonprofit organization leading the charge on inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion and beauty industries for people with disabilities, announced today their return to the runway during New York Fashion Week. This one-of-a-kind Adaptive fashion show, aptly titled A Fashion Revolution, is presented by online retailer Zappos, and will take place on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn, New York. Shaquem Griffin, former NFL linebacker, will be hosting. Griffin was featured this summer in the Runway of Dreams' Campaign for Inclusion, the first multi-brand fashion and beauty campaign featuring people with disabilities wearing Adaptive & Universally Designed products. "I'm honored to continue my journey with Runway of Dreams. This organization is a trailblazer for change, and advocates for millions of people across the globe like myself, who need accessible clothing, which so many people take for granted every day of their lives," - he said. Mr. Griffin will be dressed in looks provided by Neiman Marcus and Tommy Hilfiger.

Logo Description: Runway of Dreams logo (PRNewswire)

A Fashion Revolution will highlight 70 models with disabilities wearing Adaptive and Universally Designed products.

A Fashion Revolution will highlight the groundbreaking work that leading and emerging companies, from lingerie to luxury, are doing in the Adaptive and Universally Designed space, showcased on 70 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds. The show brings together 500+ leaders and champions of DEI under one roof during New York Fashion Week with the same mission: celebrate inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries.

"The Runway of Dreams stage is where brands have chosen to celebrate the debut of their Adaptive designs over the years, and I am thrilled and so honored to welcome Victoria's Secret and Pink Adaptive to the Adaptive family. Knowing the Victoria's Secret and PINK Adaptive products were developed with and for people with disabilities proves their commitment to true inclusion, and understanding the work that needs to go into making these products authentically," said Mindy Scheier, Founder of Runway of Dreams.

"We are excited to debut our first-ever Adaptive collection during New York Fashion Week on the Runway of Dreams' runway. Runway of Dreams advocates for industry change by empowering people with disabilities to have confidence and self-expression through inclusion in fashion and beauty. We are honored to join the many brands who have decided to debut their Adaptive apparel on this runway adding to the historic timeline that is the future of fashion," said Lydia Smith, Chief Diversity Officer, Victoria's Secret & Co.

In addition to brands on the runway, innovative small brands will showcase their products onsite during the evening. Brands included: MAI We Care, Spoonie Threads, One Leg Up, Reboundwear, and Silverts Adaptive.

Zappos will be awarded the esteemed Pioneer of Change Award, presented to Zappos CEO Scott Schaefer and Zappos Adaptive Business Development Manager Dana Zumbo. Billy Price of BILLY Footwear will also be awarded with the Inspirational Achievement Award for their innovative zippered Adaptive shoes. Two scholarships will be awarded as part of the Foundation's commitment to educate and inspire the next generation of Adaptive designers.

"We've been proud partners of Runway of Dreams since the launch of our Zappos Adaptive shopping experience in 2017," said Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager for Zappos Adaptive. "Together, we have grown in our shared commitment to make fashion more functional and fashionable for all. This is the stage to be on, and we are humbled to be returning this year as the 2023 Presenting Sponsor."

Following the show, September 14th to 16th is a free and open-to-the-public and first-of- its-kind Adaptive exhibit at Hudson Yards in New York City. This curated display will feature Adaptive and Universally Designed collections from mainstream brands committed to inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries and the history of Runway of Dreams as a trailblazer in the Adaptive space. The event is an opportunity for the public to learn about available Adaptive and Universally Designed products, and to emphasize the need for true inclusion in our mainstream world.

Sponsorship and Corporate Seating Packages Available. Please contact corporaterelations@runwayofdreams.org for more details. Public ticket sales and information about the public exhibit will be announced at runwayofdreams.org and on the Runway of Dreams' social channels.

ABOUT RUNWAY OF DREAMS:

Runway of Dreams is a non-profit (501c3) organization leading the movement of disability inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries. ROD raises awareness and inspires change through programming that celebrates people's differences, challenges stereotypes, and highlights the need for Adaptive & Universally designed apparel.

