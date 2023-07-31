FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI ANNOUNCES TEN WAYS TO PERFECT A FALL 'GETAWAY'

Luxury resort connects guests with Hawaii's vibrant culture through an array of added complimentary activities set for September 1 – November 17, 2023

WAILEA, Hawaii, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers look ahead to the upcoming fall season, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea invites resort guests to immerse themselves in the newly launched 'Getaway' experience from September 1 – November 17, 2023.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea invites guests to an extraordinary (PRNewswire)

Designed for those seeking meaningful ways to connect to the tropical destination and its extraordinary culture, Four Seasons Resort Maui's Getaway experience features a variety of complimentary activities available daily. From new activities like a Poi Pounding Workshop and a round-robin Pickleball Power Hour to tried-and-true seasonal experiences like evening Hawaiian Star Stories and a Poke Pop-Up party, there is something for every kind of traveler.

"We are excited to reintroduce our Getaway experiential programming that provides guests with an authentic connection to the destination and culture," says General Manager Ben Shank. "With a variety of new activities, as well as a few guest favorites, we're certain these experiences will provide lifelong memories."

The robust Getaway schedule, which includes complimentary experiences from cultural to culinary to wellness to environmental, is offered in addition to the Resort's always full calendar of activities, allowing travelers of all interests and ages a personalized island getaway at Maui's premier luxury resort destination.

2023 GETAWAY EXPERIENCE:

Puka Perri Pop-Up Jewelry Bar

Meet one of Maui's favorite jewelry designers, Puka Perri, who will handcraft a design that is uniquely for you, using ocean treasures like Maui-picked puka shells and hand-selected pearls with earth elements like gold and diamonds.

Hawaiian Star Stories

Talk story with famed navigator Kala Babayan Tanaka as she recounts the history of Polynesian wayfinders who used the stars, wind, and swells to journey to the Hawaiian Islands.

Poke Pop-Up

Sample different variations of one of Hawaii's most beloved dishes: poke. Paired with Maui Brewing Co.'s handcrafted beer, this not-to-be-missed pop-up featuring the Resort's talented culinary team is a guest favorite.

Boot Camp

Start the day with a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves.

Art of Botanical Block Printing

Drawing inspiration from the island's natural beauty, design a botanical stamp and print stationery with fine art block artist Susanna Cromwell.

Wine Tasting

Learn how your palate works and discover new wines in a tasting experience led by Resort Wine Director Aaron Wood-Synderman.

Coral Reefs 101

Learn about the delicate ocean ecosystem and how to restore and protect it through an onshore class and a snorkel experience led by the experts from Maui Undersea Adventures.

Pickleball Power Hour

Join a round-robin power hour of pickleball with other guests. This easy-to-play game is open to all levels and will begin with a short lesson.

Sunrise Photo Walk

Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for an interactive 90-minute photo workshop along the picturesque Wailea Beach path.

Poi Pounders Workshop

Sample Hawaii's famous staple food, poi, in an interactive poi pounding demonstration that highlights kalo (taro), a "canoe plant" first brought to Hawaii by Polynesians wayfinders.

Available throughout the Getaway experience, the Resort also looks forward to welcoming the nationally acclaimed mezcal brand Dos Hombres to its sunny shores for guests, visitors, and residents to experience the 'Dos Hombres Cocina' pop-up from August 25 – December 2, 2023. Diners and visitors to the Resort will be able to enjoy a unique culinary journey for the senses set in the lush tropical gardens of the Fountain View Lawn. The Oaxacan-inspired menu will utilize the freshest local Hawaiian-grown ingredients effortlessly paired with inspired Dos Hombres craft cocktails.

To make reservations to experience a Getaway at Four Seasons Resort Maui, guests can reserve directly via the Concierge team at concierge.maui@fourseasons.com or call (808) 874-8000.

