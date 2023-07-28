Life Time Continues Expansion with 30th Club Opening in Texas on July 28 with Life Time Sienna in Missouri City

Big even by Texas standards, the 124,000-square-foot athletic country club encompasses fitness spaces, restaurant, spa, indoor and outdoor pickleball, beach club and a Life Time Work Lounge

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the opening of Life Time Sienna in Missouri City, Texas. The opening marks the Company's 30th athletic country club in Texas and 12th in the Houston market.

Life Time Missouri City, outside of Houston, opens July 28, 2023, and marks the Company's 30th destination in Texas. (PRNewswire)

Life Time Sienna's 124,000-square-foot athletic country club encompasses all things healthy living for all ages.

"We are thrilled to expand our Life Time presence in the Houston market and across Texas with the opening of Life Time Sienna," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "Our continued growth comes as a result of people choosing to make Life Time a part of their daily lives for themselves and their families. We're always looking for great locations and Missouri City is an ideal market for us to bring this new Life Time experience."

Life Time Sienna encompasses all things healthy living for everyone from 90 days to 90 years old with unparalleled programming and amenities, including six studios for more than 90 weekly barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga classes; an expansive fitness floor with best-in-class equipment for cardio, resistance training and recovery; dedicated small group training spaces; seven indoor and outdoor pickleball courts; basketball court, indoor and outdoor lap, leisure and whirlpools; and rejuvenation suites with steam rooms, saunas and cold plunge pools within luxurious dressing rooms.

Members also have access to the ground-level beach club with a six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, whirlpool, water slides, cabana seating, lounge chairs and bistro, along with the fast-casual LifeCafe, full-service LifeSpa.

Additionally, kids ages 3 months to 11 years have their own dedicated Kids Academy to experience healthy activities with spaces for tumbling, crafts, yoga, music and more, for up to 2.5 hours a day. Those 55+ active agers can engage with dedicated ARORA programming with classes, events and seminars on healthy aging.

As coworking spaces continue to grow, the club also boasts a spacious Life Time Work Lounge as a fee-based amenity. Featuring sit-to-stand desks, open table and library-like seating areas, a conference room, printing capabilities and more, the Work Lounge complements similar offerings at Life Time Greenway and the full-service, large-format Life Time Work spaces in City Centre Five and GreenStreet.

Life Time Sienna is located at 8421 Highway 6 in Missouri City and will be open from 4 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit Life Time Sienna, or call 281-969-2500 or join the online Life Time Sienna Facebook community. Also, follow LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram.

Life Time entered Houston in 2004 with Life Time Champions and has steadily expanded its presence, most recently in downtown Houston at GreenStreet in 2021. The company continues to design and build stand-alone, large-format clubs in suburban areas while also working with development partners to bring new energy to existing locations. Life Time Shenandoah will open later in 2023 and includes Life Time Work. Other Houston-area locations include Baybrook, Cinco Ranch, City Centre, Cypress, Galleria, Greenway, Lake Houston and Sugar Land. Life Time also operates destinations in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.