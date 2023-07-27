Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q2 2023 total revenues were $46.1 million

Total revenues in the first six months of 2023 were $108.6 million

Vanda provides update on pipeline advancements and regulatory plans

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"During the second quarter we continued our efforts to protect our commercial interests in the HETLIOZ® franchise in the face of the at-risk generic launch. We recorded a higher number of HETLIOZ® prescription dispenses in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023, a testament to our dedication to our patient services and the loyalty of our patients," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We also advanced towards our goal of marketing authorizations for Fanapt® in bipolar disorder, HETLIOZ® in insomnia and tradipitant in patients with gastroparesis."

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter of 2023

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $46.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 28% decrease compared to $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $22.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 47% decrease compared to $41.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was the result of the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ ® in the U.S.

Fanapt ® net product sales were $24.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 4% increase compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $489.4 million as of June 30, 2023 , representing a decrease to Cash of $12.1 million , or 2%, compared to March 31, 2023 .

First Six Months of 2023

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $108.6 million in the first six months of 2023, a 13% decrease compared to $124.6 million in the first six months of 2022.

HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $61.6 million in the first six months of 2023, a 21% decrease compared to $78.2 million in the first six months of 2022. The decrease was the result of the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ ® in the U.S.

Fanapt ® net product sales were $47.0 million in the first six months of 2023, a 1% increase compared to $46.4 million in the first six months of 2022.

Net income was $4.8 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to a net loss of $3.9 million in the first six months of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $489.4 million as of June 30, 2023 , representing an increase to Cash of $48.5 million , or 11%, compared to June 30, 2022 .

Key Operational Highlights

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

® in acute manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults. Vanda continues to pursue U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Fanapt® in bipolar I disorder. Vanda previously announced positive results in the Phase III clinical study of Fanaptin acute manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults. Vanda continues to pursue U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Fanaptin bipolar I disorder.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

Vanda is continuing to pursue FDA approvals for HETLIOZ ® in the indications of insomnia and jet lag disorder.

In May 2023 , the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the Federal Circuit) affirmed the lower court ruling in favor of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA , Inc. (Teva), Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp. (Apotex) in the HETLIOZ® Abbreviated New Drug Applications litigation. Vanda disagrees with the Federal Circuit's ruling, and in June 2023 , Vanda requested a rehearing from the Federal Circuit. On July 18, 2023 , the Federal Circuit requested a response from Teva and Apotex, which is due August 1, 2023 .

Tradipitant

Vanda continues to pursue FDA approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant for patients with gastroparesis.

Vanda announced positive results in the Phase III study of tradipitant in motion sickness. Vanda plans to continue the motion sickness clinical program and pursue FDA approval upon completion of additional efficacy and safety studies.

Early-Stage Programs

Vanda announced that the FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation for VCA-894A for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal, type 2S (CMT2S), caused by cryptic splice site variants within IGHMBP2.

GAAP Financial Results

Net income was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per share was $0.03 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income was $4.8 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to a net loss of $3.9 million in the first six months of 2022. Diluted net income per share was $0.08 in the first six months of 2023 compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.07 in the first six months of 2022.

2023 Financial Guidance

Given uncertainties surrounding the U.S. market for HETLIOZ® for the treatment of Non-24 as a result of the ongoing HETLIOZ® patent litigation and the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ®, Vanda is unable to provide 2023 financial guidance at this time. Vanda will continue to evaluate its ability to provide financial guidance as the year progresses.

HETLIOZ® net product sales will likely decline in future periods, potentially significantly, related to the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ® in the U.S.

Conference Call

Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode number 4063687. A replay of the call will be available on Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 4063687.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com . Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Vanda's plans for pursuit of FDA approval of Fanapt® in the treatment of bipolar I in adults, HETLIOZ® in the treatments of insomnia and jet lag disorder and tradipitant in the treatment of patients with gastroparesis and the treatment of motion sickness and Vanda's expectations regarding the impact of generic competition on the HETLIOZ® business are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's ability to pursue and obtain FDA approval of the sNDAs for Fanapt® and HETLIOZ® and the NDA for tradipitant, the FDA's assessment of the sufficiency of the data packages to be included in Vanda's regulatory submissions for Fanapt®, HETLIOZ® and tradipitant, Vanda's ability to complete the clinical program for tradipitant in the treatment of motion sickness, the outcome of Vanda's request for a rehearing by the Federal Circuit and Vanda's ability to enforce its legal rights to exclusivity for HETLIOZ®. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

2023

June 30

2022

June 30

2023

June 30

2022 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 21,979

$ 41,188

$ 61,595

$ 78,219 Fanapt® net product sales 24,077

23,202

46,959

46,363 Total revenues 46,056

64,390

108,554

124,582 Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 3,499

6,059

8,273

11,724 Research and development 16,647

21,490

35,884

42,459 Selling, general and administrative 28,399

33,001

64,503

73,849 Intangible asset amortization 378

379

757

758 Total operating expenses 48,923

60,929

109,417

128,790 Income (loss) from operations (2,867)

3,461

(863)

(4,208) Other income 5,459

329

8,983

434 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,592

3,790

8,120

(3,774) Provision for income taxes 1,072

1,216

3,348

82 Net income (loss) $ 1,520

$ 2,574

$ 4,772

$ (3,856) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 0.08

$ (0.07) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 0.08

$ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 57,453,916

56,508,533

57,233,878

56,307,999 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 57,535,615

56,821,024

57,469,105

56,307,999

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30

2023

December 31

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,031

$ 135,029 Marketable securities 339,320

331,830 Accounts receivable, net 33,621

33,512 Inventory 1,080

1,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,452

17,727 Total current assets 533,504

519,292 Property and equipment, net 2,164

2,573 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,782

8,400 Intangible assets, net 17,808

18,565 Deferred tax assets 70,476

74,039 Non-current inventory and other 9,948

11,378 Total assets $ 641,682

$ 634,247 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 31,929

$ 45,551 Product revenue allowances 55,468

45,885 Total current liabilities 87,397

91,436 Operating lease non-current liabilities 7,942

8,813 Other non-current liabilities 6,445

6,800 Total liabilities 101,784

107,049 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 57

57 Additional paid-in capital 693,835

686,235 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (865)

(1,193) Accumulated deficit (153,129)

(157,901) Total stockholders' equity 539,898

527,198 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 641,682

$ 634,247

