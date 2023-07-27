United Digestive Physician Elected ACG Governor of Georgia

Dr. Hetal A. Karsan Receives Recognition for Dedication in Advanced GI Care

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hetal A. Karsan, MD, an Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates physician, has been elected as the newest Governor of Georgia for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). Dr. Karsan will serve a term of three years.

Dr. Karsan is a graduate of Indiana University and earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Boston University Medical Center. Dr. Karsan pursued clinical fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center, with additional formal training in interventional endoscopy, liver transplantation and clinical research at UCLA, while working with esteemed physicians in the field. As an associate editor for the American Journal of Gastroenterology and the only private practicing physician on the editorial board, he served two three-year terms including editor of the journal's notable Red Section. He is currently the Chair of the Credentials Committee for Memberships and the International Governor for the American College of Gastroenterology.

"We are pleased that Dr. Karsan was elected by various gastroenterologists across the state to represent our industry," said UD's Chief Medical Officer John Suh, MD, MPH. "This is a prestigious achievement and demonstrates Dr. Karsan's dedication to advancing GI healthcare."

As the newly elected Governor of Georgia, Dr. Karsan plans to advance the ACG's public policy agenda directly to federal policymakers and help remove barriers that directly affect patient care. He also plans to continue his work in medical education by authoring another series of gastroenterology textbooks and directing additional medical education courses to help his colleagues, who are also taking care of patients in the clinical setting. Dr. Karsan's term as ACG's Governor of Georgia begins in October 2023.

"I am honored to have been elected as ACG's Governor of Georgia. This role represents an incredible opportunity to promote excellence in patient care and support fellow GI professionals in our state," said Karsan. "I look forward to working with the esteemed members of ACG to make a positive impact."

About American College of Gastroenterology

The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is a recognized leader in educating GI professionals and the public about digestive disorders. Their mission is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation, and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention, and treatment. To learn more about ACG, visit their website.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

