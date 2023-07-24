TD Holdings, Inc. CEO Ms. Renmei Ouyang Received the "2023 Brand Power Top Ten Businesswomen" Award

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China today announced that Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Company, was awarded the "2023 Brand Power Top Ten Businesswomen" (the "Award") at the Top 500 Chinese Brands Conference in the 2023 Brand Power Summit Forum (the "Forum") in Beijing on July 15, 2023.

The Forum was initiated and organized by Asiabrand, a renowned professional brand evaluation institution, and co-hosted by the China-Asia Economic Development Association, Global Times, and China Economic News Broadcast Network. The Forum brought together over 200 attendees, including leaders from relevant government departments, authoritative experts, industry leaders, media professionals, and business elites, and provided an invaluable platform for them to celebrate the rise of domestic brands and exchange insights on the future development of Chinese brands.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Company, expressed her gratitude and stated, "I'm honored to receive the Award, which represents a profound acknowledgment from domestic and international experts and communities. This recognition motivates us to continue enhancing our brand recognition, expanding our market share and partnerships, fulfilling our social responsibilities and missions, and contributing our strengths and distinctive features to make a meaningful impact in various fields. We aim to keep enhancing the brand's value and influence to make a greater contribution to global brand development."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in the commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal products from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit https://www.tdglg.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations; the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by TD Holdings, Inc. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

