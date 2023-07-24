K18 Partners With Sofia Richie Grainge For Newest Campaign

"I trust my stylist. I trust the science. I trust K18." - Sofia Richie Grainge

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotech haircare brand K18 debuts their first national prime time television commercial and celebrity campaign featuring its newest ambassador Sofia Richie Grainge.

Sofia Richie Grainge for K18 Hair (PRNewswire)

K18 is no stranger to good press. The buzzy haircare brand backed by bioscience found instant success on social media platforms like Tiktok and Instagram. Founded in late 2020 by Suveen Sahib and Britta Cox, K18's uniquely scientific approach to haircare hinges on the brand's patented K18PEPTIDE™. Professional stylists, celebrities, and everyday consumers alike can't get enough of the peptide's ability to repair on the molecular level—restoring strength and elasticity in just four minutes.

On June 26, following the season premiere of The Bachelorette, K18 debuted its latest collaboration with the highly influential reigning queen of "quiet luxury," Sofia Richie Grainge. The commercial, starring the model and creative director, highlights the innate trust between Richie Grainge, her stylist, and the power of K18 products.

"Working with K18 feels like a full-circle moment. My stylist turned me on to the brand, and ever since then, it's been all I use on my hair," says Sofia Richie Grainge. "I'm such a believer in 'less is more' in all areas of life. My approach to haircare is definitely minimalistic. K18 makes styling my hair, and keeping it strong, simple. Even on my busiest days, I love being able to reach for my K18 mask, knowing it'll leave my hair healthier than before in only four minutes."

On set, LA-based hair artist Yuichi Ishida styled Richie Grainge in two looks—effortless waves and her signature slicked-back bun—for the commercial. "K18 products are ideal for my artistry," Ishida notes. "The oil protects against heat, which makes using it alongside hot tools a no-brainer. It feels good to know that what I'm applying not only offers a shine, but repairs the hair from the inside out. The best styles start with healthy hair."

K18 looks forward to celebrating more large-scale initiatives, innovative product launches, and continued scientific education this year.

K18, a biotech company founded by Suveen Sahib and Britta Cox, creates clinically proven, science-backed haircare. Its breakthrough leave-in molecular repair hair mask reverses damage in 4 minutes on all hair types. The secret is in the patented K18PEPTIDE—born after 10 years of complex bioscience research—which is the perfect molecular puzzle piece to reconnect damage sites, restoring strength and elasticity.

Launched during the pandemic, K18 quickly gained icon status as the #1 hair care brand on social media with more than 20 billion TikTok views, 25+ prestigious awards (WWD Product of the Year, Glossy 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative) growing to a global community in 100+ countries in its first 18 months.

For more information, visit: https://www.k18hair.com/pages/about-us and @K18Hair on Instagram and Tiktok.

Sofia Richie Grainge and LA-based hair artist Yuichi Ishida (PRNewswire)

K18 (PRNewswire)

