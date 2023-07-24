GSC Grows its Pacific Northwest Footprint with MacMillan-Piper Acquisition

GSC expands service capabilities with acquisition of 54-year-old transloading powerhouse

OAKLAND, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today GSC, a nationwide provider of 3PL services, announced the acquisition of MacMillan-Piper, one of the largest and most established specialty transloaders in the Pacific Northwest. MacMillan-Piper has provided reliable, quality services to importers and exporters for over 50 years. With the acquisition, GSC bolsters its portfolio with a network of proprietary rail transload facilities, additional warehousing capacity, and expanded transloading capabilities with expertise in agricultural, paper, lumber, steel, dry bulk commodities and more.

The acquisition strengthens GSC's service offerings in the Pacific Northwest market by adding five warehouse facilities encompassing over 380,000 sq. ft with 80 railcar spots and more than 100 dock doors. The combined MacMillan-Piper and GSC Transport fleet will now exceed 100 trucks to further enhance GSC's known transportation reliability. Additionally, the acquisition creates an ideal new network of terminals, yards and chassis strategically located within two miles of both the Seattle and Tacoma ports for GSC.

"We're excited to grow our footprint in the Pacific Northwest so we can offer our 'gold star service' to an even larger client base. MacMillan-Piper is a powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest and together our companies have over 85 years of experience in the logistics industry," said Scott Taylor, CEO and Chairman of the Board, GSC.

"While some companies are scaling back and minimizing services, we're excited to be in the position to significantly grow our service capabilities in the vital PNW supply chain gateway. The combined synergies of GSC and MacMillan-Piper will also accelerate our nationwide expansion plans while providing a broader portfolio of service offerings," said David Arsenault, President, GSC.

"We're excited about the resources and scalability this will bring the MacMillan-Piper team and our clients. GSC's leadership team is fully committed to providing the support that will enable us to reach new heights," said Mark Miller, President, MacMillan-Piper. "Like MacMillan-Piper, GSC is also a family-owned business, and we share the same ethics and principles. GSC has also developed the resources that are required to service Fortune 100 companies and scale our operations."

Miller, previously the owner, CEO and President of MacMillan-Piper, will continue to lead the MacMillan-Piper team as President and serve on GSC's executive leadership team. MacMillan-Piper will continue providing the level of expertise and service clients have come to expect.

