Ticket Evolution and Tixstock Join Forces in Transatlantic Partnership, Unveiling Two-Way Ticketing Inventory Feed for Global Event Access

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticket Evolution, a leading provider of solutions for the North American event ticketing industry, and Tixstock, a Swiss-based ticketing software company with global reach, are proud to announce their strategic partnership and the launch of a groundbreaking two-way ticketing inventory feed. This collaboration aims to transform the international ticketing landscape by leveraging each other's extensive distribution networks, granting customers unparalleled access to global events.

The Ticket Evolution and Tixstock partnership marks a pivotal moment in the event industry. Combining cutting-edge technologies the two-way ticketing inventory feed will open new horizons for professional ticket resellers and rightsholders, marketplaces and digital platforms, while delighting customers worldwide.

Through this partnership, Ticket Evolution and Tixstock are unlocking numerous benefits for their customers:

Expanded Global Event Access: Leveraging the extensive distribution networks of both Ticket Evolution and Tixstock, customers will enjoy enhanced access to a wide range of global events. Inventory holders can tap into new markets across the planet to reach a true global audience, while customers will have an unparalleled selection of international events to choose from, regardless of their geographical location.



Real-Time Ticket Inventory Updates: The two-way ticketing inventory feed ensures accurate and up-to-date ticket availability information. By providing real-time synchronization, overselling can be minimized, empowering ticket sellers to optimize allocations and maximize revenue potential.



Streamlined Ticket Sales and Distribution: The bi-directional integration simplifies ticket sales and distribution processes. North American sellers and European sellers can efficiently manage their ticket inventory across multiple sales channels, while customers benefit from a seamless and hassle-free ticket purchasing experience.



Enhanced Customer Satisfaction and Confidence: With increased access to global events and improved ticket availability information, distributors can offer their customers heightened satisfaction in finding and purchasing tickets for their desired events. The seamless integration between Ticket Evolution and Tixstock contributes to a frictionless customer experience throughout the entire ticketing journey.



Insights into International Event Travel: The partnership between Ticket Evolution and Tixstock not only opens doors to global events, but also provides valuable insights into international event travel. By analyzing statistics on customers who travel internationally for events, event organizers can make informed decisions to target and cater to this audience effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Daniel Weisbaum - SVP Operations, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Ticket Evolution is thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with Tixstock. By combining Ticket Evolution's expertise with Tixstock's ticketing distribution platform and vice-versa, we are breaking down barriers and bringing the world closer together. This collaboration will unlock new opportunities for everyone in our industry."

Terry O'Brien, COO of Tixstock, echoed the excitement, stating, "In an interconnected world fandom has become global. The Weeknd is as popular in Egypt as he is in his native Canada. K-pop stars sell out US Stadiums regularly. Manchester is home to 500,000 people, but Manchester United has an estimated 1.1 billion fans worldwide. We are excited to join forces with Ticket Evolution and deliver a unified ticketing inventory solution that empowers inventory holders and our distribution partners alike. This partnership represents a significant leap forward for the event ticketing industry."

About Ticket Evolution:

Ticket Evolution is an end-to-end software platform for the ticketing industry, managing thousands of sports and events tickets on behalf of both professional ticket resellers and rightsholders across several mission-critical solutions. Ticket Evolution's comprehensive offerings include an established B2B marketplace with distribution capabilities, as well as both a full-service and an automated SaaS platform providing operational needs to ticket distributors, such as fulfillment and delivery. These solutions are complemented by a pricing intelligence platform, which enables automated price changes in response to market changes or pricing strategies.

About Tixstock:

Tixstock is a Swiss-based SaaS business dedicated to delivering innovative ticketing solutions to professional ticket resellers and rightsholders across the globe. Tixstock's advanced platform empowers its customers to effectively manage ticket inventory, maximize revenue potential, and deliver exceptional customer experiences across multiple geographies and multiple currencies worldwide.

