Pro League Network and BrinxTV Sign Production Deal for Made-for-Wagering Content and Streaming

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro League Network ( www.ProLeagueNetwork.com ), the leading producer of fun and inherently bettable live sports for sportsbook operators, and Brinx TV (Brinx.tv), the rising platform for the next generation of sports entertainment programming, will bring PLN's made-for-wagering sports to a wider audience on the Brinx TV platform.

As part of the rights deal, Brinx TV and PLN will jointly produce live made-for-wagering sporting events exclusive to the Brinx.TV platform and additional shoulder programming focused on PLN sports. The first show will be "PLN House," a weekly show that will highlight the latest news and highlights and upcoming wagering opportunities from PLN's portfolio of sports, which include CarJitsu, The World Putting League, Xtreme Long Drive, Pillow Fight Championship and more.

PLN and Brinx.TV will jointly produce a number of PLN sports on location, as well at Trillith Studios in Atlanta. The companies will develop a PLN-branded channel on the Brinx.TV platform that will serve as a destination for PLN sports. The channel, live events and programming will debut later this summer.

"PLN is ahead of the curve in the sports betting market," said John Brenkus, six-time Emmy Award winner and creator of Brinx.TV. "The leagues and sports PLN produces provide some of the most entertaining and rewarding bets a fan can place."

BrinxTV is home to "The NIL House", the most viewed daily sports program in the country with an audience of 2 million+, Marcellus Wiley's "Never Shut Up", Champ Bailey's "Ultimate Georgia Football" and many other ground-breaking shows. In August, BrinxTV will launch "John Brenkus Presents: The Goat Code" in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media that will feature all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In addition to consuming some of the best sports programming on its platform, BrinxTV members can earn "Brinx Bux" for every minute watched, dollar spent and article read on their news feed. And now, in partnership with PLN, Brinx Bux can be accumulated by betting on sports.

"John and the Brinx.TV team have created a platform that's perfectly suited for our portfolio of sports," said PLN Co-Founder and Co-President Bill Yucatonis. "We're excited to introduce their fans to our sports. We know Brinx.TV viewers will have a ton of fun betting Brinx Bux on the next CarJitsu Championship match and more."

PLN launched in 2022 to bring fun and inherently bettable live sports to sportsbook operators.

The company owns and operates a portfolio of sports leagues that are professionalized and produced for wagering. This "watch'n'wager" content allows sportsbooks to better monetize their peaks and valleys of schedule with compliant and regulated professional sports data and video that is optimized for wagering. PLN produces the sport end-to-end, including regulatory, event management, live streaming, data and promotional activities to increase fandom.

To ensure gaming integrity, PLN readies and monitors each sport for wagering by setting athlete policies and data standards, before securing State approvals. The company works with US Integrity as its integrity provider.

About Pro League Network

Pro League Network ( www.ProLeagueNetwork.com ) is a sports wagering company focused on bringing exclusive, fun and inherently bettable sports to sportsbook operators, helping them fill under-optimized dayparts on the sports betting calendar. The company owns and operates a portfolio of sports leagues that are professionalized and produced for wagering. PLN has obtained the exclusive rights to multiple professional sports with a current reach into more than 100 countries and tens of millions of impressions per week.

About BrinxTV

BrinxTV (Brinx.tv) is the next generation of sports and entertainment. Founded by 6x Emmy Award winner and New York Times Best-Selling author, John Brenkus, BrinxTV fuses the best sport and entertainment content with a premiere shopping, auctioning and betting platform (with Brinx Bux) that keeps the viewer in a single screen experience. Atlanta based Trilith Ventures has made a significant investment in BrinxTV that includes unrivaled access to the largest purpose driven studio in North America, Trilith Studios, which has garnered major production deals with Marvel, Disney, NetFlix, Warner Brothers and many others.

