INTRODUCING THE CENTRAL PARK SUITE COLLECTION AT THE HISTORIC JW MARRIOTT ESSEX HOUSE NEW YORK

Multi-Million Dollar Renovation of Premier Suites Inspired by Hotel's Central Park Address

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Essex House New York today announces the debut of its Central Park Suite Collection, three stunning luxury suites that pay homage to the hotel's iconic front lawn: Central Park. Designed by Whitespace Interiors, each fully reimagined suite tells a distinct story through design, artwork and other touches inspired by personalities who helped shape the cultural landscape of New York City since the hotel opened 1931. With breathtaking views, thoughtful amenities and an inspiring collection of art, the Central Park Suite Collection continues JW Marriott's tradition of a mindful approach to luxury where guests can find balance in body, mind, and spirit.

JW Marriott Essex House New York Delacorte Presidential Suite (PRNewswire)

"Our historic hotel has many stories to tell, and the Central Park Suite Collection is our latest chapter," said John Rieman, General Manager. "As we reimagined these suites for today's luxury traveler we also looked to the past for inspiration, drawing upon the storied history of our most beautiful neighbor Central Park. The result is three unique interpretations of our beloved Art Deco hotel that offer something for everyone."

The Central Park Suite Collection is comprised of three distinct environments, including:

Artisans Terrace Suite (1619)

Named after the "Artisans' Gate" - the 7th Avenue entrance to Central Park - this bold, contemporary interpretation of Art Deco design is an homage to the exquisite craftsmanship and enduring legacy of the city's artisans. With nods to Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," including an installation made of deconstructed piano keys in one bedroom and a blue, hand-painted, overscaled abstract mural in the living room, the suite captures the essence of the Jazz Age through geometric forms and vibrant colors. From the checkerboard marble floor and raw porcelain vessels in the foyer, to the soft cream Venetian plaster throughout, a mix of textures adds depth to the design. Ornate hardware throughout the Artisans Terrace Suite reflects the art of working by hand to thoughtfully marry form and function. Other highlights include a wrap-around terrace with seating for relaxing or entertaining; a miniature putting green and table tennis set; a fully appointed kitchenette with private service entrance; and a Lululemon workout mirror. The 2000 sq ft Artisans Terrace Suite can accommodate up to four people (two king beds). Starting rate $10,000.

Meadow Terrace Suite (3205)

An embodiment of sophisticated, decorative, and feminine design, the classic yet contemporary Meadow Terrace Suite is inspired by the legendary Elsie de Wolfe, a renowned Manhattan interior designer and socialite known for her opulent, sumptuous eye. Embracing natural light with large windows and a terrace offering mesmerizing views of Central Park and Columbus Circle, the expansive vistas invite the beauty of the outdoors to merge seamlessly with the luxe interior. Every aspect of the suite reflects de Wolfe's commitment to tasteful indulgence and meticulous attention to detail, beginning in the foyer with a three-dimensional, hand-crafted bas relief, triptych adorned with florals and peacocks. Other design highlights include intricately designed marble casing, second bedroom with a pair of queen beds (ideal for families) and a full kitchenette with private entrance. Gracious terrace views overlooking Central Park's Sheep Meadow provide an inviting space for guests to unwind, bask in the tranquility of nature, and savor the iconic view. The 2000 sq ft Meadow Terrace Suite can accommodate up to six people (one king bed, two double queen beds, and a sleeper). Starting rate $12,500.

Delacorte Presidential Suite (2601)

Rooted in nature with a palette inspired by the flora and fauna found in the park below, the Delacorte Presidential Suite honors George T. Delacorte, founder of Dell Publishing and a quintessential NYC philanthropist. His dedication to the beautification and preservation of Central Park is widely felt today as he generously funded the Alice in Wonderland sculpture, the Delacorte Clock and, most famously, the Delacorte Theater, home of SummerStage. A serene sanctuary perched in the sky, the colors and textures mirror the abundant greenery below, bringing the outdoors in through features like an abstracted forest mural painted on silk in the dining room to marble surfaces that mimic the sparkling ripples of a pond. The thoughtful redesign maximizes space through an impactful entryway, open living and dining room which features a table for eight crafted from sustainably sourced wood. The 2500 sq ft Delacorte Presidential Suite can accommodate up to six people (two king beds and one Murphy bed). Starting rate $15,000.

For more information or to reserve accommodations, please call 212-484-4633 or follow along on Instagram @jwmessexhouse .

About JW Marriott Essex House New York

JW Marriott Essex House New York was completed in 1931 at the southern border of Central Park in Midtown Manhattan. Built in Art Deco style, the landmark property is a Historic Hotels of America member, offering breathtaking views of Central Park, just steps from famed Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle dining and entertainment. Some of New York City's finest art and culture experiences are within walking distance of the historic luxury hotel, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Museum of Art and Design, and Broadway. The 40-story JW Marriott boasts 528 rooms and suites, versatile meeting rooms with over 14,000 square feet of flexible space, an onsite fitness center, and a spa. For information, visit www.marriott.com/NYCEX.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online , and on Instagram and Facebook . JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

