HiBid Approaches Record Sales with $42.1 Million as Fine Watches and Musical Instruments Highlight Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A summer surge of auction activity on HiBid.com resulted in sales of more than $42 million in gross merchandise value and over $84 million in total hammer value in nearly 1,500 auctions held July 10th through the 16th.
HiBid's upcoming timed and live auctions showcase an eclectic variety of goods including Amish furniture, exquisite sculptures, and luxury wristwatches. Fine jewelry and U.S. coins and currency are available for bidding, as well as enough stringed, brass, and woodwind instruments to equip a high school band. Lots to watch include a vintage Danelectro 3-pickup deluxe electric guitar, a Gibson Falcon GA 19 RVT guitar amplifier, a stainless Seamaster watch from Omega, and a Superocean special edition diving watch by Breitling.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
July 10-16, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $42.1+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $84.6+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 667,269
Timed Auctions: 1,484
Live Auctions: 117
Bids Placed: 3.6+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Estate Sale with Jewelry, Watches, and Coins
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: June 25-July 25
Seller: Bill Anderson Auctioneers LLC
View Auction Catalog
Summer Estate Furniture and Collectibles Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: June 26-July 26
Seller: Idaho Auction Barn
View Auction Catalog
July Musical Instruments Auction
Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)
Date: July 22
Seller: Elliott Auctions
View Auction Catalog
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex