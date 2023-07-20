Bangladesh Business Summit Outcome report has launched with promises for building Smart Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Spellbound Leo Burnett: Over the last decade, Bangladesh has experienced rapid economic growth, propelling it to be among world's fastest-growing economies. Economic and political stability have been instrumental in driving country's path towards a promising future. Currently ranked 41st in global economy, Bangladesh aspires to reach 25th position by 2035. With vision of becoming an "Upper Middle-Income Country" in next decade and a "Developed Country" by 2041, Bangladesh aims to achieve a "Smart Bangladesh."

To realize this vision, FBCCI organized Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, and BIDA. The summit, held on March 11-13, 2023, aimed to showcase Bangladesh's economic strengths, market potential, and trade and investment opportunities. It brought together national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, analysts, academia, and innovators, attracting 16 ministers, 345 CxOs, and 1300+ Business Leaders from 10 countries.

During the Businesspersons' Conference to Build Smart Bangladesh on July 15, 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the chief guest, launched the outcome report of Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 (https://bdbusinesssummit.com/outcome-report/). Top corporates, foreign investors, business leaders, and FBCCI's general body members also attended the event. She emphasized the successful achievement of "Digital Bangladesh" by 2021 and highlighted the commitment to build "Smart Bangladesh." This vision involves empowering citizens with digital skills and embracing the principles of the 4th Industrial Revolution across various sectors.

Private sector investment has played pivotal role in Bangladesh's growth, contributing 21-23% of GDP. The country has witnessed sustained growth in sectors like agribusiness, RMG and ICT. Additionally, emerging sectors such as electronics and automobiles are driving Bangladesh's economy towards becoming trillion-dollar economy. By 2030, Bangladesh is expected to become 9th largest consumer market, further attracting increased investment. FDI has risen seven-fold since 2006, and domestic business entrepreneurs are actively exploring new ventures.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin highlighted Bangladesh's economic progress over past fifteen years during the conference. Business leaders discussed development activities and initiatives that have supported business growth. Both the government and business community pledged to foster smart business practices, supporting the realization of "Smart Bangladesh."

Launching of Bangladesh Business Summit Outcome report underscores Bangladesh's commitment to building a "Smart Bangladesh." Nation's remarkable economic growth and collaboration between government and business stakeholders position Bangladesh to achieve its vision of becoming a Developed Country by 2041, harnessing the potential of technology and innovation.

