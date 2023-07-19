WatersTechnology Announces LexisNexis Risk Solutions as Best Cybersecurity Provider

Voted on by Readers, the Waters Rankings Reflect the Industry's Best Service Providers Across the Buy and Sell Side

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, WatersTechnology's Waters Rankings has named LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Best Cybersecurity Provider. The Waters Rankings honor the "initiatives, innovation and achievements" of the buy side and sell side's technology and data providers over the past 12 months, voted on by end users themselves. LexisNexis Risk Solutions continues innovating in cybersecurity by combining digital identity insights built from billions of transactions with leading analytic technology and embedded machine learning.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

This year, LexisNexis Risk Solutions expanded its product suite through its launch of LexisNexis® BehavioSec®, a leading solution for behavioral intelligence to expand a business's ability to trust digital transactions, reduce fraud and improve the consumer experience. BehavioSec passively evaluates risk by analyzing user device interactions in online transactions and helps businesses recognize trusted transactions, reducing false positives and fraud losses while providing a seamless customer experience.



This is complementary to longstanding offerings like LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, an enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and digital authentication that is trusted by thousands of leading global brands to inform daily transaction decisions. LexisNexis ThreatMetrix leverages device, location and threat intelligence to minimize friction for legitimate customers by differentiating between the digital identity of a trusted customer and a cyber threat in milliseconds.



"To have WatersTechnology readers recognize our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for the second year in a row is thrilling," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Ultimately, our goal is to help customers make communities safer, commerce more trusted, economic opportunities more inclusive, business outcomes more predictable and risk decision processes more efficient. With fraud schemes and cyberattacks growing rapidly more sophisticated and as the digital economy accelerates, we are able to do that by helping businesses confidently discern between trusted customers and fraudsters."



About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

