Universal Health Services Adding Oracle Health's EHR to its Behavioral Health Facilities

AUSTIN, Texas and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services (UHS), a leading provider of hospital and healthcare services, is expanding the Oracle Health electronic health record (EHR) across its broad network of behavioral health facilities. UHS acute care hospitals have used Oracle Health's technology for a decade. With this expansion, the organization now has access to a single, unified EHR in acute and behavioral health facilities across the United States to better inform care decisions and help improve patient safety practices.

"With our focus on patient safety and providing superior care, access to more complete and accurate health information across the care continuum will better inform care decisions, enhance health outcomes, improve medical behavioral integration, and ultimately support value-based care," said Matt Peterson, president, Behavioral Health Division, UHS. "There is a historical lack of health record digitization in the behavioral health sector. We are leading the charge in modernizing our technology and this is an exciting horizon as we further pursue total patient care. We're also seeing a rapidly growing number of patients seeking behavioral care, with many in severe situations and needing high acuity care. Teaming with technology leaders like Oracle Health helps us innovate so we can meet patients where they are and expand services to areas that are currently underserved."

With more than 200 behavioral health facilities across the United States, UHS behavioral health providers offer inpatient, outpatient, and residential treatment for children, adolescents, adults, and elderly.

Five facilities have gone live this year, with more underway and continuing across the UHS behavioral health facilities over the next few years.

By using Oracle Health's EHR across its acute and behavioral health facilities, UHS care teams can more easily and securely share information to enable a more collaborative treatment approach and to help improve continuity of patient care. UHS patients also benefit from having access to a portable, digitized record that can travel with them from one care setting to another and encompasses both their behavioral and physical health history in a single record.

Oracle's behavioral-health specific EHR content and functionality was further customized by UHS during the initial rollout to help clinicians gain a more comprehensive view of a patient's record, better inform care decisions, and enhance safety practices. Their customizations are now being offered to other Oracle customers via Crossings Healthcare Solutions, a subsidiary of UHS. This approach is similar to how Crossings has long assisted traditional acute care organizations to optimize their EHR.

"UHS is at the forefront of total patient care, and digitizing behavioral health information in its EHR is an important step toward integrating its healthcare practices to enable better caregiver experiences and improved patient outcomes," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president, Oracle Health. "Building on a decade of successful collaboration, this expanded relationship between UHS and Oracle Health takes a significant step toward realizing the goal of seamless health information exchange."

About Universal Health Services

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2022 were approximately $13.4 billion. In 2023, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #311 on the Fortune 500; and, ranked #434 among U.S. companies on Forbes Global 2000 World's Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 94,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 27 inpatient acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, nearly 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

About Crossings Healthcare Solutions

Crossings serves more than 50 hospitals with thousands of beds, including regional healthcare systems, not-for-profits and for-profit entities. More information can be found at https://www.crossingshealthcaresolutions.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

