Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Details of the conference call are as follows:

What: Service Corporation International Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 4732414 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Replay: (877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 9880989 available through August 9, 2023, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Contact: Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At June 30, 2023, we owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations and 491 cemeteries (of which 303 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Service Corporation International