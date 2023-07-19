One Call Celebrates the Strength and Determination of Injured Workers With the Launch of Injured to Empowered

One Call Celebrates the Strength and Determination of Injured Workers With the Launch of Injured to Empowered

Program highlights the workers' compensation industry

by spotlighting injured workers who have thrived after a serious workplace injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, the nation's leading care coordinator of ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, today announced the launch of its Injured to Empowered™ program, an ongoing celebration of injured workers who have risen above their injuries.

One Call Logo. (PRNewsfoto/One Call) (PRNewswire)

"Injured to Empowered reinforces our purpose-driven approach to workers' compensation." - Jay Krueger , One Call CEO

While many workplace injuries are mild or moderate, others are serious, or even catastrophic, life-changing situations, such as limb loss, paraplegia, or quadriplegia. It takes the right care, a strong support system, and a positive attitude to return these individuals to work and life. One Call, along with its partners, plays a vital role in these journeys by getting injured workers the care they need when they need it.

"It would be wonderful if no one ever got hurt on the job, but the reality is, it happens," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "Even though the workplace continues to get safer, jobs in the logging, roofing, manufacturing, and construction industries, for example, still produce the highest number of injuries. While we can't completely prevent these injuries from occurring, we can help injured workers strive for a quality life post-injury."

Injured to Empowered launches between National Safety Month in June and OSHA's Safe + Sound Week in early August, rounding out a summerlong focus on the importance of workplace safety. The launch features an emotional true story about William Parker, "Billy P," an injured worker who has rebuilt his life following a tragic, preventable workplace injury in 2007 that resulted in the loss of both arms above the elbow.

During the 16 years that have followed, Billy P has accomplished much more than learning to live with prostheses – today, he is thriving. Since his injury, Billy has become an advocate for workplace safety. He started his own business, Lending a Hand LLC, where he travels to job sites around the country, promoting safety awareness with employees by telling his own powerful story.

He is also a positive force for amputees through his YouTube channel, which features videos of him performing everyday tasks, such as cooking, showering, and getting dressed. His channel even includes videos of him doing things many upper limb amputees might consider impossible, such as yard work, opening a wine bottle, and gassing up his truck.

But Billy P's influence doesn't stop there. He is also a reminder to workers' compensation professionals of their opportunity to make an impact on someone's life every day. That's important in an industry that is often associated with only the unfortunate effects of a workplace injury – time away from the job, lost wages, and the emotional, mental, and physical aspects that come with it.

While these factors may be true, that's not the end of the story for injured workers. One Call exists to work alongside employers, carriers, providers, and medical professionals to see injured workers successfully through their recovery journeys, and beyond.

"Injured to Empowered reinforces our purpose-driven approach to workers' compensation," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "Stories like Billy P's need to be told because they are a constant reminder that at the heart of everything we do is an individual who needs our support to return, as close as possible, to the life they love. When we actively support and encourage individuals to make that leap from injured to empowered, we've successfully done our job as a company and as an industry."

Watch Billy P's full story on the Injured to Empowered webpage, onecallcm.com/empowered, and visit often for additional success stories.

About One Call

As the nation's leading care coordinator of ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions – such as physical therapy, diagnostics, and home health + complex care – One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers to achieve high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

Media Contacts: Lisa Noakes

One Call, Sr. Director, Communications

lisa_noakes@onecallcm.com

One Call's Injured to Empowered logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One Call